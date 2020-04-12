The director of & # 39; Batman & # 39; he's determined to resume filming in London after he stopped due to the Covid-19 crisis

Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Reeves is eager to finish production of the movie Caped Crusader in Britain after it stopped due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The batman"director Matt Reeves He wants to finish shooting the movie in London after the coronavirus outbreak has ended, but he hasn't ruled out moving production elsewhere.

Reeves and a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular superhero, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Danoand Colin FarrellHe had filmed around a quarter of the film in the United Kingdom when production stopped last month, March 2020, when the country was hit by Covid-19.

When asked if he would consider moving the shoot to a place less affected by the global pandemic, the filmmaker said the plan is to return, but that nothing is off the table if Britain remains locked up for an extended period.

"It is too early to say," he told Deadline.com. "I can't imagine that we wouldn't end up in London. The situation is fluid."

Reeves explained to fans about the progress he made before the session was adjourned, explaining, "We are not officially editing at the moment. In fact, we have filmed a quarter of the film and have been going daily, watching shots. , and what's to come. "

The film has also been hit by tragedy as Andrew Jack, a renowned coach and dialect actor who was working on the project, died after hiring Covid-19.

"He was a charming and special person and it's one of those things that makes you re-prioritize and realize how fragile everything is," Reeves said in a tribute to Jack.

Reflecting on the difficult times brought about by the health crisis, he added: "I am tremendously focused on the film and of course it is nice to be able to stop. But what I have really been thinking is the state the world is in, and hoping that everyone is well and everyone goes to the social distance and do everything possible to be safe, because it is a very scary moment. "