The coronavirus pandemic has cleared the air on the east coast – BGR

Air pollution on the east coast of the United States has decreased by as much as 30% according to data from NASA satellites.

A side-by-side comparison of the 2015-2019 and 2020 air pollution levels reveals the extent to which blocking the coronavirus has improved air quality.

Modern life has been forced to change greatly since the new coronavirus pandemic began to leap from one country to another. Many of us stay home, we only take trips when absolutely necessary, and even then, we make sure we spend as little time as possible away from home. Earth, it seems, appreciates it.

NASA has been monitoring air quality worldwide for many years, but never before has the space agency noticed such a dramatic change as it has since the coronavirus blockade measures were implemented. In a new blog post, NASA shows off some amazing satellite views of the east coast of the United States, revealing the incredible improvement in air quality now that drivers don't drive nearly as much.

The images really explain most things, so let's get right to that. This first image shows the average concentration of air pollution over much of the East Coast from 2015 to 2019:

As you can see, there are a lot in all of New Jersey as well as in the southern tip of New York State and of course in New York City. Pollution spreads to Massachusettes and falls throughout much of Pennsylvania and Maryland. Everything is a pretty big mess.

Now, let's look at what pollution levels look like as of March 2020, at which time many states had issued stay-at-home orders and social distancing mandates:

That is an incredibly dramatic difference. Sure, New Jersey is still in the red, but it's much less concentrated than before, and overall pollution spreading up and down the coast is significantly reduced. NASA says the data shows a 30% drop in air pollution, which would be an incredible achievement if it weren't for the fact that it took a global pandemic to make us clean up our act a bit.

"Although year-to-year variations in climate cause variations in monthly means for individual years, March 2020 shows the lowest monthly levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide of any March during the IMO data record, spanning from 2005 up to the present ", explains NASA in a blog post.

In fact, the data indicates that the levels of nitrogen dioxide in March 2020 are approximately 30% lower on average in the I-95 corridor region from Washington, DC to Boston than compared to the March average. 2015-19. Additional analysis will be required to rigorously quantify the amount of change in nitrogen dioxide levels associated with changes in emissions versus natural variations in climate. "

The unfortunate reality of this is that once the locks are lifted or relaxed, we are likely to see air pollution levels return to their previous averages. Still, there may be an opportunity here for more change in the way climate change is tackled, and perhaps new cleaner habits will last longer than the pandemic.

