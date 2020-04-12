The cast of Tiger King tells it all in the new Netflix Reunion special "Tiger King & I,quot;

Less than a month ago, the lives of the people who appeared in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness Completely changed. As the country began to close due to coronaviruses, the docu series premiered on the broadcast platform. And, with millions of people at home going through the series, it made people in Tiger king familiar names at night.

For many fans, seven episodes was not enough because there were too many unanswered questions. The good news is that Joel McHale presented an eighth special episode titled "The Tiger King and Me," where he visited seven of the key cast members to find out how their lives had changed since the series premiered.

The Tiger King and Me, a post-Tiger King show presented by Joel McHale and featuring new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, will premiere on April 12. pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA – Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

McHale also wanted to know how they felt about the series and if there was anything in it they wanted to clarify or address, and also received an update on Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence

During the special meeting, McHale spoke to chief zoo keepers Eric Cowie, owners of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Parks Jeff and Lauren Lowe, former zoo manager John Reinke, former GW animal keeper, Kelci "Saff,quot; Saffery, Joe's ex-husband John Finlah, Joe's ex-campaign manager Josh Dial and Joe Exotic TV producer Rick Kirkman.

Unfortunately, Carole Baskin did not participate in the special. According to We weeklyBaskin's publicist revealed that Baskin was not asked to be part of the eighth episode. But, even if it had been, Baskin would not have participated due to the way she was portrayed in the documentary series. As fans know, the series implied that Baskin murdered her second husband, who went missing in 1997.

"I feel so angry that people have totally missed the point," Baskin told the Tampa Bay Times. "And the point is, these puppies are being abused and exploited and the public is allowing it." Her current husband, Howard Baskin, added that there was almost no way to describe her intense feelings of betrayal.

Carole and Howard Baskin also claim that they are receiving death threats due to the documentary series, and have switched off their phones because they cannot distinguish real calls from fake. Carole Baskin hopes that law enforcement will begin to take animal abuse cases seriously.

We will not spoil the new revelations of The tiger king and me. The special is now airing, along with the first seven episodes, on Netflix.



