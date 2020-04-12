The best Easter movies of all time

Hippity, hoppity, Easter is here!
After eating all the chocolate and completing our Easter egg hunt (indoors), we're in the mood to release a holiday-themed movie, and thankfully there's plenty to choose from!
Even though there aren't as many Easter movies as Christmas or Halloween, there are still some great movies about this holiday or they remind us of it.
With specific Easter movies like Jump and Easter paradeThere are plenty of movies to put you in the holiday spirit that are also perfect for children.
There are also many movies like Zootopia and Peter Rabbit featuring adorable bunnies and furry critters enjoying springtime, proving that this vacation really does have a lot of fun stories to tackle … See what we did there?
Check out all of our top Easter-approved picks below.
Happy Easter everyone! Remember that a bunny loves you!
Sony Images
Peter Rabbit
Who doesn't love Peter Rabbit? This 2018 movie brings to life the classic Peter Rabbit tale from Beatrix Potter (James Corden), the rebellious hare, while trying to sneak into a farmer's orchard.
CBS (1974) (USA) (TV) (original broadcast)
It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!
Released in 1974, this festive film shows what happens when the Peanuts gang is preparing for Easter. Include all your favorite characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, and more.
Paramount pictures
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
OK, we know that Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory It's not an Easter movie, but it's about candy and kids in a chocolate factory, so it's basically the best Easter egg hunt when you think about it.
Snap Stills / Shutterstock
Jump
This Easter classic tells the story of E.B. (expressed by Russell Brand), the son of the Easter Bunny, who is leaving home to become a drummer in Los Angeles. Once in California he is alone and friendless until Fred (James Marsden), she accidentally hits him with her car and leads him to make up for it.
Mgm / Kobal / Shutterstock
Easter parade
Hello, Easter is in the name of this movie, so it's a must see! This 1948 film tells the story of a nightclub artist (Fred Astaire) who hires a naive showgirl named Hannah Brown (Judy Garland) as your new dance partner to make your old partner jealous. Together they are a total success.
Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
Bruce Almighty
Technically Bruce Almighty It is not a Christmas movie, but it has a nod to religion. The film follows Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) after he says he can be a better ruler than God (Morgan Freeman) and then he tries his own medicine when he gets his powers and must keep the world spinning.
Universal / Robert Stigwood / Kobal / Shutterstock
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Broadway play came to life in 1973 on the big screen to show the last weeks of Christ (Ted Neeley) life using musical numbers and Biblical references in this movie.
Walt disney
Alice in Wonderland
This Disney movie is a lot of fun, and while it's about a girl named Alice who stumbles upon the wonderland and tries to get home safely, she gives off spring vibes. Colors, music, and of course the White Rabbit, not to mention Mad Hatter, also known as another rabbit, are very appropriate images for Easter.
Digital Filmz International
The dog that saved Easter
When the Bannisters leave town on a cruise ship, they send their dog Zeus to a dog daycare. What starts out as a normal day quickly goes south when a rival daycare tries to sabotage the one that houses Zeus. The good news is that Zeus is ready to go to the rescue with the help of some new friends to keep his favorite home away from home safe and afloat for Easter.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
rise of the Guardians
Who wouldn't want the Easter bunny on their side? In this movie, the bunny is part of the Immortal Guardians group that unites to protect the innocence of children around the world when an evil spirit launches an attack on Earth.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
Zootopia
What better than to see a rabbit save Easter day? Observing Zootopia you can see the rabbits, which are a main element for this holiday, when you see Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) storm the Zootopia police and save your fellow citizens from a crazy plan to wreak havoc on the city's predators.
Paramount pictures
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn it's about an artist named Jim Hardy (Bing crosby) who abandons the entertainment business and decides to open an inn that is only open on vacation … like Easter. Then he shows up at the inn and meets a protagonist named Linda Mason (Marjorie Reynolds) who makes your idea even better. The only downside is that his old friend and former co-star Ted Hanover (Astaire) wants her for himself and for his act.
