The best Easter movies of all time

Hippity, hoppity, Easter is here!

After eating all the chocolate and completing our Easter egg hunt (indoors), we're in the mood to release a holiday-themed movie, and thankfully there's plenty to choose from!

Even though there aren't as many Easter movies as Christmas or Halloween, there are still some great movies about this holiday or they remind us of it.

With specific Easter movies like Jump and Easter paradeThere are plenty of movies to put you in the holiday spirit that are also perfect for children.

There are also many movies like Zootopia and Peter Rabbit featuring adorable bunnies and furry critters enjoying springtime, proving that this vacation really does have a lot of fun stories to tackle … See what we did there?