The 29 Best Small Apartment Organization Ideas

Small apartments are the current joke of New York City real estate. If you live in one, you know that every little square foot counts. So turning it into a functional but still open space requires a little creativity. Don't you have a closet? Find a slim coat rack. Do you have a small kitchen? Maximize your shelf space. And so. To find some inspiration to create order within the confines of a small living room, we spoke with some of the people they would know best: Laura Cattano, a professional organizer in New York City who lives in a small 335-foot bedroom study squares; Mecca James-Williams, stylist and proud tenant of @ itsapt4; interior designer Lisa Gilmore; and Emmett Shine, the creative director of Pattern Brands, who studies what kinds of products appeal to millennial consumers.

Cattano's philosophy in small spaces is about living better with less. "Anyone with a small space should start by thinking about what activities they want their space to support first, and then set things up accordingly." For her, that meant making sure she had enough desk space, a living room, and a queen bed, and then working on it. “I wanted everything to feel spacious and still allow me to do what I need to do. That should be the foundation of any space, but especially for a small apartment where you want things to be multi-functional and purposeful. "Next, she and our three other experts share her favorite small apartment ideas for fixing a tight space, And we've also added some more Strategist-approved products based on the wisdom our experts provided.

Small Apartment Ideas for Entry

Leaning Edge matt black wall hook

Cattano says having an effective entrance is crucial to prevent oversized items from taking up precious space in your living room. "Having a pair of hooks or a coat rack is useful for a few reasons," he told us. "Even if you have a coat closet, most people (especially in the city) don't have room in their closet for guest coats. And it's great to have a place to drop your coat and bag instead of throwing it away. in a chair ". She adds: "I have never had a client complain about the extra hooks that I have added."

School Natural Brass J Hook

For a slightly more upscale look, Cattano recommends this sleek solid brass option that she says looks good whether something hangs on it or not.

CB2 brushed brass U-hook

For a cheap (but expensive) metal hook, Cattano also likes this affordable CB2 option, which comes in a similar brushed brass finish.

CB2 bronze wall shelf, 24 inch

Keys and mail are other things that can clutter up a space (and get lost) if you don't have a place for them at your entrance. For that, Cattano loves to use one of these narrow floating shelves (they are 4.25 inches deep), which she says are "simple, clean, and don't take up floor space." He adds that he can hang a couple of them, for example, a lower shelf for mail and an upper one for a basket with his keys. They start at $ 30 for a two-foot long rack, but they also come in three-foot ($ 50) and four-foot ($ 60) lengths.

Small Apartment Ideas for the Living Room

West Elm linear shelves

Unless it is a study, the living room of an apartment (or living area) is usually the next largest space after a bedroom. Sometimes, of course, a living room can be larger than a bedroom, so it can also quickly become the dump you use to clean your bedroom. Both Cattano and James-Williams told us that they added additional shelves in every room in their home to create more storage space, and Cattano recommends this West Elm shelf set. For $ 29, you can get a two-foot shelf, and for $ 10 more, you can get a three-foot. West Elm sells shelf supports separately at the same link, and in addition to the $ 34 corrugated wood style shown, it offers two different styles of metal supports for $ 39.

Urban Outfitters modern wall shelf

These Urban Outfitters wall shelves come with the brackets, making them a more affordable option. They come from our list of things that can help order a collection of books, for which professional organizer Lisa Zaslow also recommended "some kind of wall-mounted solution."

Hay Box fringe, set of four

To keep the shelves clean once they're installed, both Cattano and Shine recommend using boxes, noting that the stylish ones can also duplicate decor. Shine's favorite storage boxes are these, from Hay, which she uses throughout her department. "We save them for paperwork, receipts, tax files," he told us. "Things that aren't nice, but these boxes feel a little bit nicer."

White nordic containers with handles

A truly basic alternative to Hay boxes would be these container store storage bins, which Barbara Reich, the founder of Resourceful Consultants, recommended when talking to experts about the best storage bins for each room. The small holes along the outside of each basket make it easy to see what's inside, and the boxes are made of polypropylene plastic, so you can label them with a dry erase marker (and clean them up again whenever you want). The Container Store sells baskets in various sizes; the smallest is $ 6, and also sells the caps shown separately, for $ 7.

Adesso WK2444-22 Alice floor mirror

When we analyzed the best home improvements of $ 100 or less, architecture student Emily Wisseman told us how a floor mirror can create the illusion of additional space. This floor mirror, from our list of the best reviewed full-length mirrors on Amazon, was praised for its high quality for the price.

West Elm Sunkissed Landscape Rug, 5×8

Gilmore told us that when her clients have small apartments, they often make the mistake of buying a small area rug, which ends up looking "dwarf,quot; from the furniture around it. Instead, Gilmore recommends buying the largest rug that can accommodate your space. "It grounds the room and makes everything seem more unified," she says. Gilmore says he likes to use West Elm rugs in customers' small apartments, noting that the retailer sells them in various sizes, depending on the space he's working with.

Small apartment ideas for the kitchen.

Small stackable basket tower

Like the living room, a small kitchen can also quickly fill up with things (not to mention that in many small apartments, the kitchen and living room can be the same). To restore order, Cattano recommends storing some of these baskets on top of the cabinets and refrigerator because, according to her, people would otherwise "just throw things in there, and it looks terrible." Each basket is made of steel, which means they are easy to clean in case of accidental spillage of food or liquids.

Ikea Hallbar litter bin

If you have a small kitchen, James-Williams recommends placing your trash can under the sink to save floor space and hide something that is generally unpleasant to the eye. "It condenses the garbage around the kitchen area," he told us, and since there is no practical need for a hidden trash can to be aesthetically pleasing, he opted for this very basic Ikea model, which has a top handle that makes grab it A touch more sanitary.

Lynk 14-Inch Single Drawer with Pull-Out Sink

Cattano recommends installing a pull-out drawer like this to tame any pile of stubborn pots and pans that go beyond the precious cabinet space of a small kitchen. "Customers call it life changing," he says, adding that they appreciate never having to crawl across the floor to find an old frying pan again. "Just be sure to measure the space between the cabinet hinges and the back of the cabinet to ensure a good fit," he adds. James-Williams also likes pull-out shelves, noting that he installed a similar one to further facilitate access to trash under the sink.

Home Depot Triple Removable Dustbin

However, if James-Williams were doing it again, he told us he would buy this rolling unit at Home Depot, which includes three dumpsters (with lids) and a steel shelf. The unit comes pre-assembled and installs with just four screws, so while you'll have to be comfortable with a screwdriver (or call a friend), there's no need to hire an installation guru.

3M command delete caddies

Cattano also likes these transparent kitchen caddies, which she says stick to the wall quickly without installation. While he recommends them for the interior of kitchen cabinets, "so people don't have too many tea and spice packs around," we think they would be good for additional bathroom (or shower) space, too.

Small apartment ideas for the bathroom.

Acrylic risers

As our own Rio Viera-Newton has said, creating smart bathroom storage solutions is an art form. Cattano swears by these acrylic bands to create more space in the medicine cabinet. "You can stack them one on top of the other to have more shelf space," he told us, adding that the four-by-two and six-by-three sizes fit almost every cabinet. (They also come in eight-by-four and ten-by-five sizes.)

Ikea Godmorgon wall cabinet

In case you need even more space in the medicine cabinet, Cattano says you can always hang a second on your wall. "I often add extra cabinets in bathrooms, usually over the toilet for extra toiletries, or to separate roommates so they don't need to share storage space," he told us. If this seems like the solution, she recommends Ikea's Godmorgon cabinet, which comes with four tempered glass shelves (i.e. stronger), and can be mounted to open from left or right. He adds that "high brightness means it will fit better on the wall than a mirrored cabinet."

Goodfellow & Co olive green diagonal zipper kit

Shine told us that a trick he has found for smaller bathrooms is to have some toiletry bags on hand. "People generally only use these for travel, but you can put lotions, makeup, dental supplies in different bags and store them on a nearby shelf so that when you need to dive into your backrests or side items, they are there and easy to get." Asking the experts about the best Dopp kits, menswear writer Tim Melideo praised this one for its "premium look,quot; at an affordable price and the fact that its unique diagonal zipper allows it to open up much more than other Dopp kits (which, if you're using it primarily for storage, which means you can probably push even more.)

Lighting ideas for small apartments.

Beistle Jumbo paper lantern, 30 inches

"Lighting is so important in any space, especially a small space ”, says Cattano. "It helps create an environment, and who couldn't use more light in their homes?" But, according to her, "many apartments do not have overhead lighting, so I will always add some." (Cattano told us that she moved to a place with 9 light sources and is now 16.) A paper lantern, which is also on our list of home improvement under $ 100, will save floor space and table without breaking the bank.

Casper Glow Light

If the smaller size of your apartment means less natural light comes in, lamps that artificially mimic the sun can help simulate sunrise or sunset, even in rooms that face brick walls. That is why Shine likes Casper's new Glow Light. According to him, it emits a soft light that is extinguished and slowly illuminates, which can help you sleep at night or wake up in the morning. The Glow Light also has a corresponding app that features a timer, so you can set it to turn on at the same time (or before) your alarm goes off every morning. "It's great to wake up," he told us, "to make melatonin work when you first open your eyes."

Small apartment ideas for the bedroom.

Wayfair Bianca white under storage drawers

While many of us hate storing things under our beds ("For many, it's like putting things in the basement," says Cattano), sometimes in small apartments you just don't have a choice. "If it has to happen," says Cattano, "can we make it beautiful?" She recommends these rolling under-bed storage drawers from the Wayfair children's line, which she says will work for anyone who wants to convert their under-bed area into additional and efficient storage space.

Ikea Malm under-bed storage box, two-pack

If the bed frame has legs in the middle and at all four corners, James-Williams suggests these Ikea under-bed storage bins that come in two parts. "I have four under my bed," he told us, "and I wear them for my sweaters, off-season clothes, and training clothes."

Mainstays Home 8-shelf shelving unit

If your closet isn't the largest, or you don't have one, James-Williams recommends getting a shelf that can double as additional storage for clothes and shoes. When we searched Amazon for the best-reviewed bookcases for under $ 50, this sleek étagère-style bookcase made the list, and one reviewer noted how it can be used "for proper storage and decor."

Yamazaki Tower leaning stair frame

In the same vein, a wall ladder can also do double duty as decoration and storage, and could be just the ticket for anyone familiar with the concept of the bedroom "clothes chair,quot; where outfits are put on in a lot higher and higher as the week gets busier and busier. This is a favorite of writer Laura Perciasepe, who says it's like having an extra full closet.

Storage trundle bed

If you move into a whole new cozy space and are able to splurge, Cattano loves this storage bed from Nest, which she says will help keep the things you're storing dust-free as the mattress acts like a sealant on them. "I don't believe in storing things under the bed because people don't clean under the bed," he says. Cattano says this bed is particularly great for people living in climates that require constantly changing closets, or for children, so parents have a place to easily store and retrieve their toys.

Closet Ideas for Small Apartments

Modern Nickel Hooks Command 3M

Cattano says many small apartment owners underutilize the interior of their closet doors. "Adhesive hooks are game changers," he told us. "Use them in belt cabinets (small utensils), or get bigger ones for bags, pouches, hats, scarves, umbrellas, and necklaces." She swears by 3M's collection of adhesive hooks, which come in all sizes.

Fayleeko Ultra Slim Stainless Steel Metal Hangers 40-Pack

"Felt hangers are not the most important thing," explains Cattano, noting that despite their space-saving thinness, many users complain that they make it more difficult to put on and take off clothes. Instead, he suggests wearing equally thin tubular metal hangers, a style he says has been in his closet for the past 20 years.

AmazonBasics velvet hangers

While Cattano may be against cloth hangers, Strategist writer Hilary Reid swears by them. She specifically swears by these velvet hangers from AmazonBasics, which she praised for their durability, and the fact that they helped her put "about 25 percent more clothes in my closet."

Soft cotton box with lid

If you're looking to maximize storage on a closet floor or built-in shelf, Cattano suggests using these softer zippered storage boxes from Muji. "I like them for blankets, for out-of-season clothing, for anything really," he told us, adding that they also look much better than an average cardboard box.