Texas wanted man Murder arrested in central Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested Thursday in central Minnesota.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says Michael Hosch, 22, was found in a house in Cambridge. He was arrested without incident.

Hosch is charged in Texas with first-degree murder. Texas authorities notified their Minnesota counterparts that Hosch may be in Cambridge, which is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.

According to local reports, Hosch is charged in connection with the death of a man in Pleasant Farms, Texas.