Taraji P. Henson offers natural hair tutorials after revealing Coronavius-related depression

Unlike some celebrities, Taraji P. Henson talks about much bigger issues while isolated. Rather than complaining about being confined to her home, the actress became real in the darkness that comes to mind as she sees the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taraji has a new movie on Netflix called Coffee and Kareem. While promoting it remotely, he realized how seeing the devastation this disease is causing to others affects his mental health.

While talking to Buzzfeed News, she said, ‘I have my moments. I am going to say: "I know that people think that I am all strong and this, that and the third,quot;, but I have my moments. I have my days where I feel like I'm going to go crazy and I'm going crazy, and then I have to meditate and I have to focus. "

Full interview: our favorite @StrongBlackLead @TherealTaraji tells us about his new Netflix movie #CoffeeAndKareem and their hopes for #EmpireFOXThe end of the series now that the coronavirus has stopped production. pic.twitter.com/6jzdX0eWkJ – AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@ AM2DM) April 3, 2020

But she is really looking at the path of destruction that the disease that affects her is on.

& # 39; Some days are more difficult than others. Some days I wake up and it's like, I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and then some days I can't see any light, but I only take one day at a time and just try to keep myself busy, keep my mind busy. Everyone is important at this time. Everyone must be careful and safe. "

The Empire actress decided to step up and do something about it instead of just talking. She has helped create free virtual therapy for people who are having a hard time coping but cannot afford medical care.

She has also been going to her Instagram to offer natural hair tutorials. Its most popular look so far has been a curly mohawk.

Ad

It's great to see a celebrity a little less deaf and more in tune with the needs of their fans.



Post views:

two