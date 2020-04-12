T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris looks gorgeous without makeup in new videos: Tiny Harris fans find her familiar as she shares her journey

In a rather discreet matter, Deyjah Harris returned to social media and looks great as always. Recently, T.I.'s daughter went to Instagram, where she posted a photo of her without makeup.

The college student could be seen in the photo in a white blouse with her long black hair cascading down her shoulders.

Tiny Harris's stepdaughter also appeared in several videos where she flaunts her natural beauty while grooming her hair.

Late last month, Deyjah decided to regain control of the narrative after T.I. sparked a public reaction by confessing that he used to go to his gynecologist with her to make sure his "hymen,quot; was still intact.

The young man YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle Star decided to talk about mental health and the issues she has struggled with in the past.

In a YouTube video, she said, "Speaking transparently, depression and anxiety is something I've been dealing with since I was 11. My self-esteem started to become a problem for me in sixth grade because of bullying. I started struggling to understand what I was feeling, and I definitely knew I couldn't express what I was going through. "

She continued, "So without proper knowledge and support, I eventually began to resort to self-inflicted coping mechanisms that were not too healthy or beneficial for me or my growth."

A fan told him: “You express yourself very well. I have never felt so peaceful listening to a woman talk about her experiences. You have done better than just sharing your story 💓 I hope to hear you talk much more. 🥂 "

This person stated: “Thank you very much for this video! I felt heard! So relatable and comforting! It is definitely going to be the voice of our generation regarding mental health. Well said❤️, I really felt that you cared and were intentional about what you shared. You are amazing! Continue what you are doing. THANKS AGAIN! "

Another commenter shared: “Thanks for your video. I have been dealing with depression and anxiety since my mother passed away last year. I have been struggling with suicidal thoughts. If you're not tempted, a couple of times I'm doing fine. at least test the world's motivation for me, I appreciate it, thanks again, the video rarely touched me. 💯 ♥ ️ "

Deyjah handled the controversy with dignity and class.



