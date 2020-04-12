Suspected DUI driver brings truck to home near Walnut Creek – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – A van driver was injured Saturday night when the truck hit a parked vehicle and then crashed into a house in unincorporated Contra Costa County, south of Walnut Creek, ending a about 30 feet inside, California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 900 block of Hawthorne Drive, northeast of Rudgear Road, just outside of Lime Ridge Open Space. According to CHP officer Brandon Correia, the van hit a vehicle with a car outside the house and then drove through the garage and about 20 feet into the house.

The male driver suffered minor injuries, and no one in the house was injured. Correia said the driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

