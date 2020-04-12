Surprise! Tom Hanks presents SNL at home: 5 best moments

Surprise!

Tom Hanks hosted Saturday night livefirst remote episode in what marked his first television appearance since he revealed a month ago that he and his wife Rita Wilson he had contracted the new coronavirus in Australia. Since then, the two recovered and returned to the United States, where they have practiced social distancing at home. And so are millions of others, including the SNL cast … hence the remote episode.

Watch the five best moments of SNL at home, which was prerecorded:

1. Tom Hanks monologue:

Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a semi-shaved head, a look he wore for his last acting role, made a Tiger king reference and spoke about his diagnosis of coronavirus.

"I have been the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and since then I have been more like the father of the United States than ever before, since nobody wants to be near me for a long time and I make people feel uncomfortable,quot;, joked.

Hanks later answered questions from two "audience members," both played by himself.