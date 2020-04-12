Surprise! Tom Hanks presents SNL at home: 5 best moments

Surprise!
Tom Hanks hosted Saturday night livefirst remote episode in what marked his first television appearance since he revealed a month ago that he and his wife Rita Wilson he had contracted the new coronavirus in Australia. Since then, the two recovered and returned to the United States, where they have practiced social distancing at home. And so are millions of others, including the SNL cast … hence the remote episode.
Watch the five best moments of SNL at home, which was prerecorded:
1. Tom Hanks monologue:
Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a semi-shaved head, a look he wore for his last acting role, made a Tiger king reference and spoke about his diagnosis of coronavirus.
"I have been the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and since then I have been more like the father of the United States than ever before, since nobody wants to be near me for a long time and I make people feel uncomfortable,quot;, joked.
Hanks later answered questions from two "audience members," both played by himself.
2. Zoom call:
Cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon She plays older receptionists who can't understand the proper label for group video calls. Think poop jokes.
3. Drake music video by Pete Davidson:
The cast member parodies a song by Drake and a music video in a clip located in his mother's basement, directed by his mother.
4) Master class Quarantine edit:
SNL star Chloe fineman makes impressions of Timothée Chalamet, JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin of Tiger king in this Master class parody.
5. Homage to Hal Willner:
SNL the cast, past and present, recorded tribute messages for Willner, a record producer who oversaw the sketch music for the show and recently died of coronavirus complications at age 64. They also sang Lou Reed"The perfect day,quot;.
The list of SNL students who participated includedAdam Sandler, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.
