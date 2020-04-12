Sturgill Simpson tested positive for COVID-19 one month after he started showing symptoms

Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month after he started showing symptoms. The country music star says he struggled to get tested for the virus, but once he was able to get tested, the results were positive.

In a long Instagram post showing a photo of the musician in a hospital bed wearing a mask, Simpson told his fans that facts were rare these days, so he decided to share his experience. He said he toured Western Europe for two weeks in late January and early February before returning to the United States for shows on the East Coast.

Simpson played a show in Charleston, South Carolina, before his tour was canceled.

“We were disconnected on March 12 and I went home. This photo was taken at 9 a.m. on March 13 when my wife took me to the emergency room of our local hospital due to chest pains, fever, and blood pressure levels before the stroke, "wrote the native. from Kentucky.

the Sound and fury The artist said he spent an hour listening to a "highly condescending,quot; doctor refuse to do a COVID-19 test because Simpson did not meet the test criteria. Simpson says the doctor also told him that it was impossible for him to contract the virus because it was extremely rare and that he was not in Western Europe at the time, despite Simpson saying it was wrong.

Simpson said two nurses told him he was the first person to request a test, but the doctor declined. Almost a month later, Simpson says he was able to get tested at a free driving test center that was located near a National Guard depot.

After nearly a month without symptoms, Simpson says he received a call from the Nashville CDC to inform him that his test results were positive. However, his wife, who had been with him on tour, was negative.

Simpson added that the CDC nurse he spoke to told him that the virus reacts differently on a case-by-case basis, and that the information provided in daily White House briefings was "pure speculation." Simpson said that was causing fear, and all that is known is that "we still don't know much."

Sturgill Simpson says he first felt the symptoms a month ago, yet he was still positive and contagious despite being symptom-free for weeks. He said he would be quarantined "in the dojo,quot; until April 19, and he really wishes he had listened to his wife and put a bathroom on the floor plans.



