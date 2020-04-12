SS Rajamouli reveals why he was interested in choosing Alia Bhatt in RRR

The famous SS director Rajamouli, the famous southern SS director, has been in the news since its inception. The film has many great names working on it. From NTR Jr, Ramcharan Teja, Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt, they will be seen in this project. SS Rajamouli was recently candid about why he thought Alia would be the right choice for the film. He said that it is not a love triangle and therefore it cannot be said that Alia has been chosen against Ramcharan or NTR Jr, but the actress had the perfect level of innocence and vulnerability that she was looking for in that part. She also added that the actress was supposed to shoot for her parts in April, however due to the coronavirus outbreak the filming dates and schedule will have to be changed.

The director even said he was looking for an actress who could stand between NTR Jr and Ramcharan and therefore Alia was a perfect choice. We are excited to see this mega budget movie, how about you?