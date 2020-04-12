SPFL resolution: Dundee has not yet cast a vote, says Murdoch MacLennan | Football news





Murdoch MacLennan says Dundee has reiterated to the SPFL over the weekend that they have not yet cast their vote.

SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan says the crucial vote on a resolution to end the bottom three leagues as they stand is yet to come.

The fate of the season is in the hands of the Dundee Championship club after the Premier League, League One and Two clubs endorsed the plan before the recommended 5 p.m. deadline on Friday.

The Scottish League board met on Friday to consider responses to its proposals put forward on Wednesday, needing nine votes of support from the top echelon and eight from the second tier.

Only seven votes came in favor of the Championship, with Partick Thistle and Inverness voting against and "a technical question mark on Dundee's no-vote competition,quot;, Sky Sports News has been said

In a letter to the members, MacLennan wrote: "A championship club attempted to submit a ballot, which did not arrive at the SPFL until late that night.

"Previously, at 6pm on Friday, that club had confirmed in writing to the SPFL that any attempt to vote by that club should not be considered cast.

"We had several conversations with the president of that club over the weekend, in which he reiterated that his club had not yet voted on the SPFL resolution."

Inverness Chief Executive Scot Gardiner said Dundee had informed them that they had voted against the SPFL resolution.

Dundee reportedly posted a picture to a WhatsApp group of a "no,quot; voting document signed on Friday, shortly before Dundee's secretary sent a message saying they had sent that vote.

Dundee had previously suggested they would vote against the plan, declaring on Friday that "the current proposal condemns clubs to be worse off financially than they already are as we are here today."