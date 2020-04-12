Some doctors turn away from ventilators for coronavirus patients – Up News Info

NEW YORK – As health officials around the world push for more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are stopping breathing machines when they can.

The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for patients with ventilator coronaviruses, and some doctors fear that the machines may be damaging certain patients.

The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to control a virus that emerged just a few months ago. They rely on real-time anecdotal data amid an avalanche of patients and a shortage of basic supplies.

Mechanical ventilators push oxygen to patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and putting a tube down their throat. Deaths in these sick patients are common, regardless of the reason they need respiratory help.

Generally speaking, experts say that 40% to 50% of patients with severe respiratory distress die while using ventilators. But 80% or more of the coronavirus patients placed on the machines in New York City have died, state and city officials say.

Higher-than-normal death rates have also been reported elsewhere in the US. USA, said Dr. Albert Rizzo, medical director of the American Lung Association.

Similar reports have emerged from China and the United Kingdom. A UK report put the figure at 66%. A very small study in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease arose, said that 86% died.

The reason is not clear. It may have to do with what kind of shape the patients had before they were infected. Or it could be related to how sick they had become when they were put into the machines, some experts said.

But some healthcare professionals have wondered if ventilators could make things worse in certain patients, perhaps by turning on or worsening a damaging reaction of the immune system.

That is speculation. But experts say that ventilators can harm the patient over time, as high-pressure oxygen enters the small air sacs in the patient's lungs.

"We know that mechanical ventilation is not benign," said Dr. Eddy Fan, an expert in respiratory treatment at Toronto General Hospital. "One of the most important findings in recent decades is that medical ventilation can worsen lung injury, so we must be careful how we use it."

The dangers can be alleviated by limiting the amount of pressure and the size of the breaths delivered by the machine, Fan said.

But some doctors say they are trying to keep patients out of respirators as long as possible and resorting to other techniques.

Just a few weeks ago in New York City, coronavirus patients who became routinely ill were placed on ventilators to keep them breathing, said Dr. Joseph Habboushe, an emergency medicine physician who works at Manhattan hospitals.

But increasingly, doctors are trying other measures first. One is to have patients lie down in different positions, including upside down, to allow different parts of the lung to air out better. Another is to give patients more oxygen through nasal tubes or other devices. Some doctors are experimenting with adding nitric oxide to the mixture, to help improve blood flow and oxygen to less damaged parts of the lungs.

"If we can improve them without intubating them, they are more likely to have a better outcome, we believe," Habboushe said.

He said those decisions are separate from concerns that there aren't enough fans available. But that is also a concern, Habboushe added.

There are widespread reports that coronavirus patients tend to be on ventilators much longer than other types of patients, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

Experts say that patients with bacterial pneumonia, for example, can be on a ventilator for no more than a day or two. But it has been common for coronavirus patients to be on a ventilator "seven days, 10 days, 15 days, and they are dying," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when asked about ventilator death rates. during a press conference on Wednesday.

That's one reason for concerns that fans may be growing in short supply. Experts fear that as cases increase, doctors will be forced to make dire decisions about who lives and who dies because they won't have enough machines for every patient who needs it.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Wednesday that officials are studying other possible therapies that may be given earlier, but added that "everything is experimental."

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds and more serious illnesses. Health officials say it is mainly spread from the drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. There is no proven pharmacological treatment or vaccine against it.

Experts believe that most infected people experience nothing worse than unpleasant but mild illnesses that can include fever and cough.

But about 20%, many of them older adults or people weakened by chronic illness, can get much sicker. They may have trouble breathing and have chest pain. Your lungs can become inflamed, causing a dangerous condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome. It is estimated that 3% to 4% may need fans.

"The ventilator is not therapeutic. It is a supportive measure while we wait for the patient's body to recover, ”said Dr. Roger Alvarez, a lung specialist at the University of Miami Health System in Florida, who is a leader in the effort to use nitric oxide to keep patients out of ventilators. for as long as possible.

Zachary Shemtob said he was "absolutely terrified,quot; when told that her husband David, 44, was to be put on a respirator at NYU Langone last month after becoming infected with the virus.

"The need to be ventilated could mean never leaving the ventilator," he said.

Shemtob said the hospital gave no survival rate, but was under the impression that it was essentially a coin flip. He sought rates only after her husband breathed only six days later.

"It seems like a coin flip was generous," he said.

But Shemtob noted that cases vary. Her husband is relatively young.

"David is living proof that they can really save lives and how incredibly important they are," said Shemtob.

