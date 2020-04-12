Some doctors turn away from ventilators for coronavirus patients – Up News Info

Home Local News Some doctors turn away from ventilators for coronavirus patients – Up News...

NEW YORK – As health officials around the world push for more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are stopping breathing machines when they can.

The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for patients with ventilator coronaviruses, and some doctors fear that the machines may be damaging certain patients.

The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to control a virus that emerged just a few months ago. They rely on real-time anecdotal data amid an avalanche of patients and a shortage of basic supplies.

Mechanical ventilators push oxygen to patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and putting a tube down their throat. Deaths in these sick patients are common, regardless of the reason they need respiratory help.

Generally speaking, experts say that 40% to 50% of patients with severe respiratory distress die while using ventilators. But 80% or more of the coronavirus patients placed on the machines in New York City have died, state and city officials say.

Higher-than-normal death rates have also been reported elsewhere in the US. USA, said Dr. Albert Rizzo, medical director of the American Lung Association.

Similar reports have emerged from China and the United Kingdom. A UK report put the figure at 66%. A very small study in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease arose, said that 86% died.

The reason is not clear. It may have to do with what kind of shape the patients had before they were infected. Or it could be related to how sick they had become when they were put into the machines, some experts said.

But some healthcare professionals have wondered if ventilators could make things worse in certain patients, perhaps by turning on or worsening a damaging reaction of the immune system.

That is speculation. But experts say that ventilators can harm the patient over time, as high-pressure oxygen enters the small air sacs in the patient's lungs.

"We know that mechanical ventilation is not benign," said Dr. Eddy Fan, an expert in respiratory treatment at Toronto General Hospital. "One of the most important findings in recent decades is that medical ventilation can worsen lung injury, so we must be careful how we use it."

