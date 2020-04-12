Sofia Richie's trainer will light up your glutes in just 20 minutes

You can do anything for 20 minutes, including exercising like Sofia Richie.
While it may seem difficult to get a great workout from the comfort of your own living room while practicing social distancing, E! The news is here to help, turning to some of the best celebrity trainers to provide you with some new routines to try.
And start preparing your glutes to feel sore tomorrow after trying this workout by Amy Rosoff Davis, a trainer who tells Sofia, Richie Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Kristen bell among its star clients.
"As we settle into this & # 39; new standard & # 39 ;, can we call it that? It almost doesn't feel normal! We are all forced to make adjustments to our lifestyles," Rosoff Davis says exclusively to AND! News. "But that doesn't mean we should compromise our health! There are so many home workouts and streaming options."
And the one you provided us only requires light weights and / or wrist weights, but only engaging the muscles properly if you don't have any equipment will still provide a heart-pumping workout.
Also, to nourish her body after her workout, Rosoff Davis is providing the "delicious,quot; recipe that Sofia Richie can't get enough of that is comforting, delicious, and healthy (also known as the triple threat from foodies).
Here is Rosoff Davis' workout routine:
Warm-up / cardio section (option to hold 1-3 pound weights or wrist weights)
2 minutes of jumps
1 minute of alternating front kicks
1 minute of alternating kicking to the sides
1 minute of alternate back kicking
2 minutes of jumping rope (aerial jump if you don't have a rope)
1 minute of second position plie pulses
1 minute in second position, knee bend back
1 minute of dog facing down to ram, back dog down to ram on other leg, repeat and continue to change sides
Now that your heart rate has increased, let's start toning those muscles!
For this series, you have the option of placing the weights around the ankles.
Toning series:
1. Hold the plank and push your right knee toward your chest between your arms, then return it to the plank position. Bring the right knee out from the right shoulder in the climber position. Put it back on the table. Repeat 10 times to the right, switch to the left. Repeat the series 3 times (30 total on each side).
2. Lie on your back with your legs on the sofa: your knees bent as if you were on the table, but rest your legs on the cushions. Do 30 crunches (lightly using your fingertips at the base of the neck and drop your shoulders and keep your elbows wide), 30 pulses, and 30 diagonal crunches. Then activate your arms on the floor and do 30 reverse curls, where you raise and lower your hips. He tries to go up and down instead of coming and going, with his neck lengthened and his gaze fixed on the ceiling.
3. 3 sets of 10 knee or regular push-ups
4. On all fours on the table, lift your right leg and lengthen through the fingers behind you. Make 50 circles in each direction. Do 50 arabesque lifts (keeping your leg straight, raise and lower to the ground), and then do 50 arabesque pulses.
Now don't forget to stretch, with Rosoff Davis recommending the following stretches:
Dog down to pigeon on each side
Butterfly
Runners stretch on either side
Straddle stretch
If you're looking for a new recipe to try in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis provided you with his delicious flouta recipe he made with Sofia on Instagram in early March.
Ingredients:
-Roasted Chicken (If you are a vegetarian or vegan, use vegetables and use only avocado and not Greek yogurt. We use peppers, but minced cauliflower or dark green leaves or anything will work as a vegetable substitute. For the vegan option you can also add brown rice or beans)
-3 files
-1-3 avocados
-Garlic
-coriander
-spices such as cumin, paprika, pepper, salt
-olive oil
-tortillas
Addresses:
Cut the meat from the roast chicken or cut the vegetables. Chop the coriander.
Marinate the chicken and / or vegetables in olive oil and spices. Add salt to taste.
Mix green yogurt with avocado and lots of lime, coriander and a little salt to taste. Set aside.
Sauté the vegetables and / or chicken in a pan with olive oil and garlic. Add lime. Remove from the pan and add more lime and coriander. Add salt to taste if necessary.
Heat tortillas in skillet for 30 seconds to one minute, take them out and keep warm on a towel.
Roll the vegetables and / or meat well in the tortilla.
Add olive oil or canola oil to the pan and fry the wrapped tortilla. Remove when lightly golden and rest on a paper towel.
Finish with the Greek yogurt / avocado mixture, squeeze more lime and add a little coriander and salt on top. BOOM!
In addition to being creative in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis also had another wellness tip.
"I also encourage you to take this time to acquire a new hobby, learn something new, or improve your self-care practice," she said. "Can you finally take the time to meditate, even for just 5 minutes a day, try that new online course, paint, read, take a daily bath, the options are endless."
For more tips, recipes, and exercises, sign up on the Rosoff Davis website and take a look at his Instagram.
