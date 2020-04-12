Skid Row Angel gives food and hand sanitizer to homeless people – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Skid Row, ground zero of the Los Angeles homeless crisis, is full of tents day by day.

Thousands of people live on the streets, unable to follow orders to shelter-in-place and wash their hands frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeless advocates stop by to provide them with food, water, blankets and other necessities.

In this unprecedented time, they need so much more, and organizations are stepping forward to help.

The nonprofit organization Beauty2theStreetz, which provides such items to the population along with hair color, makeup, and mobile showers, also distributes hand sanitizers, masks, and gloves.

Alcohol-based gels have been shown to kill coronaviruses, which people can contract when drops from an infected person enter another person's eyes, nose, or mouth. This can happen when you cough, sneeze, or touch a contaminated surface and then touch your face.

Shirley Raines, who operates the organization, says she sees the needs of this community and is willing to help.

"No human being is disposable," said Raines.

She has been traveling the streets of Skid Row, distributing items through her car window, to protect them against the coronavirus and at the same time remind them of the importance of physical distance and proper hygiene.

"I think they just put up nine hand washing stations," Raines said. "Half of them have no water."

The Raines nonprofit has been feeding about 1,000 people on Skid Row for the past three years.

Lately, her focus has been on raising awareness of the coronavirus. She says much of the population seems to have been left out on best practices.

"When we first went there, they covered their mouths but hugged and shook hands like they used to," Raines said. "They didn't understand some of the information about washing hands and keeping that 6 to 10 foot distance from people."

Emergency shelters were opened throughout the city of Los Angeles to provide housing for homeless people during the pandemic.