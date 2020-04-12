SJ Fitness Gym offers antibody tests for people who may have had COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A San José gym may have closed the door to its customers when the stay-at-home order went into effect, but the owners found themselves in a unique position to reopen earlier this week and join to the fight against the pandemic.

The founders of Red Dot Fitness, located at The Alameda, now offer tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

"We are really trying to help the community as best we can, so this is just one service we can provide that not many places can," said Red Dot Fitness CEO Scott Howell.

The study, which usually offers personal training sessions and fitness classes, began testing for COVID-19 antibodies on Thursday. One of the questions people have for them about the test is how they got involved in it in the first place.

Howell and Red Dot Fitness President CeCe English said this is not unfamiliar territory for them. The study, for years, has offered its clients diagnostic blood panels, such as sensitivity tests for hormones, thyroid and food.

Howell said they have had a long and lasting relationship with the biotech company San Carlos Vibrant America, which is conducting the antibody tests, and that opened the door for them to help evaluate the community.

"Because we are already a provider, we had immediate access," Howell said. "It was really a kind of 'hey, we have this' and we said, 'then we want it.'

The test involves a blood draw, performed by a phlebotomist in a room inside the gym.

Fay Hernández, a member of Red Dot Fitness, said she saw the study was testing for antibodies and enrolled immediately. She said that she and her partner were ill in February with what they believed to be the flu, but have always wondered if it really was COVID-19.

"I felt very lethargic, very tired," said Hernández. "She was sick, then she got a little better than really sick."

Hernández is expected to obtain his results in two to three days.

"I want to continue taking refuge in the place, I think, however, it will lower my level of anxiety," he said. "Peace of mind when I'm running errands, and I'm probably more willing to run errands for family and friends, if it's positive."

"I think it's also peace of mind for a lot of people," said English. "Many people have told us that they think they have already had it, that they have been exposed."

The test costs $ 225 and cannot be administered to a person who has symptoms. Vibrant America claims on its website that the test has been validated, but the independent review by the Food and Drug Administration of validation is still pending.

Howell said they don't make money on the tests, but it's not about profit.

"It is giving back to the community and to science," he said. "There is still a lot to learn about this."