Sir Stirling Moss: Remembering Mr Motor Racing

Remembering Sir Stirling Moss, the British motorist and F1 legend who passed away on Easter Sunday at age 90.

Mr Motor Racing.

The best driver to ever win the world championship.

Just two of the descriptions reserved exclusively for Sir Stirling Moss in recognition of a career and life that transcended the sport in which he became famous.

16 times grand prize winner (from just 66 starts). A record winner of the demanding 1,000 mile Mille Miglia road race. And the holder of a staggering record of 212 wins out of 375 ends in a variety of motorsport disciplines from age 18 in 1948 to age 32 in 1962, when an accident at Goodwood ended his first-level career and left him in a coma for a month.

Sir Stirling was a pioneer, and classy. A true British sports icon if there ever was one.

And, without a doubt, also charismatic.

World War II was still fresh in mind when Moss, born in London in 1929, began competing in the late 1940s, shaping the attitudes of young people willing to take risks. Danger was always present, but it also brought a desire to make the most of life.

Race drivers were characters who cared about the devil, but labeling Moss as playboy would be overdoing it. Tee-total, employing a manager, with endorsement deals, and competing 52 weekends a year, was an accomplished professional. Stirling just liked "chasing a bun,quot;, that's all.

Reflecting the time in which he ran, Sir Stirling was also a true athlete.

Famous, Moss never became world champion, but finished second four times (in successive years between 1955 and 1958) and third three times.

He came closer to the title in 1958. At that year's Portuguese GP, the third round of that season, he beat Mike Hawthorn and then jumped to the defense of his English teammate when he was disqualified for hitting his car.

Stewards reinstated Hawthorn as a result of his rival's testimony and became the first British title winner, beating Moss by a single point.

He was also a teammate of the driver who defined the first decade of F1: Juan-Manuel Fangio.

Four years after his F1 debut, Moss, 25, signed to be the teammate of the great Argentine in 1955 and, driving for the iconic Silver Arrows, the Englishman earned his first GP victory, accordingly. at the British GP. in Aintree, ahead of Fangio.

Some wondered if Fangio had backed off on his late quest to let his young teammate have his moment in the spotlight. The elegant response of the reigning champion? "It was your day,quot;.

1955 was certainly a highlight year for Moss.

Along with co-pilot Denis Jenkinson at the Mille Miglia in Italy, Stirling drove the course, nearly 1,000 miles in length, at an average speed of nearly 100 mph. It is a triumph that set the tone for his career: in the absence of a title, it is the individual performances that have become a legend.

In 1961, Moss was driving for private participant Rob Walker in Formula 1. Ferrari was dominant that season, and yet Stirling's ability to overcome the disadvantage of his underpowered Lotus to win both Monaco and the German Grand Prix. The last victory, at the 14-mile Nurburgring, was his last hurray at the World Championship.

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A powerful runner and knight. He had a press style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. He survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today at age 90. He had great stories to tell and it was a privilege to meet him. 😢 – Martin Brundle (@ MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

Moss returned briefly in 1980 to compete in the British Touring Car Championship (for Audi alongside a young Martin Brundle) but, by that time, too much time had been lost. A knight in 2000, Sir Stirling continued to compete in historical events before retiring, at age 81, again.

He continued to be a regular and popular attendee at motorsport events before retiring from public life in 2018.