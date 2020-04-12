Shailene Woodley was really sick while filming the series "Divergent,quot;

"I was struggling with a very personal and very scary physical situation."

Shailene Woodley, whom you probably know from TV shows like Big Little Lies and The Secret Life of the American TeenagerHe recently gave an interview with the New York Times where he discussed everything from relationships to his next movie. Endings, beginnings.

In the interview, she also talked about being sick while filming. Divergent Serie.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

"I was very, very sick in my first 20 years. While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, he was also struggling with a deeply terrifying and personal physical situation. "

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

As a result, Shailene had to miss out on many career opportunities. "I was in a place where I had no choice but to give up and quit my career," he continued. "It brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward."

Shailene did not specify exactly what her situation was, but said she will talk about it "one day."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Fortunately, Shailene is much better these days: "Now I'm on the other side, thank God."

For the past few years, Shailene has focused on her mental health. "Because of that work, I feel very rooted and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life," she continued, "whether it's my career or my relationships or my own inner worth."

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

I'm glad you feel better, Shailene!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

You can read the complete interview here.

