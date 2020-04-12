Shahs Of Sunset: Reza Farahan Hasn't Met MJ's Baby Yet, But Frenemies Had A Positive Conversation

Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid are in the most heated dispute they've had in years. The Shahs of Sunset real estate agent revealed that he does not yet know his baby friend, who will soon be one.

While MJ was giving birth to Baby Shams, she was admitted to the ICU after her uterus was removed in an emergency procedure. Meanwhile, Reza was calling her to confront her about conspiring with Ali Ashouri to make accusations about her husband.

This was the beginning of the dispute of all the disputes that led the two to argue at a pool party where they both made rather heinous accusations of each other.

Reza accused MJ of having ten abortions, while she said he and Adam should continue to cheat on each other and go to the restrooms.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Reza revealed that he has spoken to MJ and that they had a heated discussion that ended on a positive note. He also dropped all charges against Tommy after SOS's husband tore apart his backyard in burning fury.

Then he expressed his regret for some of the things he said and did during the season. This is a complete change from MJ's latest public comments about her former best friend.

In a WWHL episode in February, he said there was no chance of reuniting with his co-star.

‘Absolutely not interested. And what a shame, he's a coward and this apology tour he's been on is ridiculous. The last time I spoke to him was when he awkwardly approached me at BravoCon, very strange, very strange. "

He also retweeted some telling comments on Twitter that even hinted that Farahan should be fired from the show for what he did.

Ad

It's great to see these two working on repairing a 30-year-old friendship.



Post views:

0 0