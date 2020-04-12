Shah Rukh Khan Inspires Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19 Outbreak



While the nation is in a closing phase and citizens are asked to stay in their homes, Coronavirus warriors, such as doctors and police, are on duty day and night to ensure that we are safe and continue. the rules. And to make the same known, the police department is surely adapting to newer methods to appeal to the masses.



Mumbai police recently tweeted a scene from Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dodging Satish Shah's saliva attack.

This class (well, almost everyone) was quick to learn their lesson in @iamsrk The meeting with Professor Rasai! #MaskHaiNa https://t.co/HpHoOHnYZB pic.twitter.com/FarmS6CyIK – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

On the scene, Shah Rukh Khan is doing stunts to save himself from germs. Mumbai police tweeted the video and captioned it: "@iamsrk would no longer need to do such stunts: Hai Na mask!" Check out the tweet below.