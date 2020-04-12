Home Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Inspires Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Shah Rukh Khan Inspires Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

While the nation is in a closing phase and citizens are asked to stay in their homes, Coronavirus warriors, such as doctors and police, are on duty day and night to ensure that we are safe and continue. the rules. And to make the same known, the police department is surely adapting to newer methods to appeal to the masses.

Mumbai police recently tweeted a scene from Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dodging Satish Shah's saliva attack.

On the scene, Shah Rukh Khan is doing stunts to save himself from germs. Mumbai police tweeted the video and captioned it: "@iamsrk would no longer need to do such stunts: Hai Na mask!" Check out the tweet below.

