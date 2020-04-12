Home Entertainment "Scandal,quot; premiered in 2012, and this is what the cast looks like...

"Scandal,quot; premiered in 2012, and this is what the cast looks like now

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Ah, that was history.

This month marks eight full years since the exciting political drama series. Scandal released on television!

I know, I know, it doesn't seem like a long time since we were watching a new episode every week while tweeting #TeamFitz or #TeamJake.

So here is a look at what the cast of the legendary series looks like now:

one]

Kerry Washington in 2012.

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

Kerry Washington in 2020.

David Livingston / Getty Images

two]

Tony Goldwyn in 2012.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Tony Goldwyn in 2019.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

3]

Scott Foley in 2012.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Scott Foley in 2020.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

4]

Bellamy Young in 2012.

5]

Guillermo Díaz in 2012.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Guillermo Díaz in 2020.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

6]

Jeff Perry in 2012.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Jeff Perry in 2019.

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

7]

Darby Stanchfield in 2012.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Darby Stanchfield in 2020.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

8]

Katie Lowes in 2012.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Katie Lowes in 2019.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

9]

Henry Ian Cusick in 2012.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Henry Ian Cusick in 2019.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

10]

Joshua Malina in 2012.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Joshua Malina in 2018.

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

eleven]

Dan Bucatinsky in 2012.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Dan Bucatinsky in 2020.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

