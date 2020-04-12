SBI Warns Clients About New OTP Scam, Telecom Companies Offer Commissions To Users And More In Week's Top Tech News

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea this week announced commission / refund programs to encourage online recharging of prepaid numbers. While Airtel offers a 4% commission, Vodafone-Idea grants up to 6% commission. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has released a separate app to allow users to get rebates of up to 4.16%. Click to read the full story.