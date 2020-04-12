‘Saturday Night Live’ pays tribute to Hal Willner – Deadline

NBC Saturday night live closed its first edition "at home" with a sincere tribute to sketch music producer Hal Willner, who died Monday of COVID-19-related complications. He was 64 years old.

A lot of old and current Saturday night live Cast members including Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson participated in the video. It featured actors sharing, poignant memories of Willner's decades on the show, a musical tribute to the song. Perfect day by Willner's frequent collaborator Lou Reed, as well as clips of Willner himself talking about his work. Look it up.