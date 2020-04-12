‘Saturday Night Live’-ish tackles a pandemic – Deadline

Let's say it is too early. Saturday night liveThe special "at home" quarantine edition, with cast members remotely appearing in prerecorded excerpts, similar to Zoom, mostly solo, won't exactly be remembered for contributing big laughs to a nation under lockdown. But we did get to see some visions of where the stars live, so that's it.

Featuring special appearances by Larry David as Bernie Sanders, an audio-only Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, and a weekend update that caused Michael Che to pay heartfelt and humorous tribute to his grandmother who died this week from COVID-19, the episode. From the NBC sketch the comedy was certainly of the moment. But when Tom Hanks, when presenting the program, asked: “Will it make you laugh? Hey.

Hanks, self-styled "famous canary in the coal mine" for the coronavirus, appeared in what appeared to be a damp kitchen or bar, to explain the premise at home, the non-live approach, and the lack of audience reaction . "Will it look a little different? Yes, ”Hanks said in what turned out to be insufficient.

From there, Pete Davidson contributed the first of his two rap songs to laugh, apparently from his home island of Staten Island, neither of which offered more or less than you think. Kate McKinnon offered her impression of Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a fake training session that caused Justice to use double-A batteries as weights.

Then came the inevitable corporate parody of the Zoom meeting, with Mikey Day as the supervisor guiding his employees through the remote process, and Aidy Bryant and McKinnon as the office receptionists who just didn't get it (Bryant's character carries the laptop to the bathroom, and McKinnon burst into tears as he described the rude steps taken in desperation for toilet paper.)

Perhaps most disappointing, however, was "Weekend Update," with Colin Jost (from a really stylish amber living room, acoustic guitar sitting right on a brown leather sofa), and Michael Che (framed soccer jerseys). on the walls of a man's cave) reading jokes from their computer screens. Jost thanked Bernie Sanders for providing comedians with Trump or Biden jokes for four to eight years, while Che worried about the huge impact of the coronavirus pandemic on African American communities.







"Once Trump starts calling it the Harlem virus, we are never going to get a cure," he said. Not exactly a bad joke, but nonetheless, he was torpedoed by someone's inexplicable decision that each joke be solved with the lackluster, canned laughter of what sounded like three, maybe four people. The unintended result was the human equivalent of the cricket song (which is more than Che Harvey Weinstein's joke in prison showers deserved).

The same response received an audio phone from Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, who claimed applause and cheers from New Yorkers' windows at 7 p.m. every afternoon was for him, not for the hospital workers. Oh, and "Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband tigers."

Che addressed the death of his grandmother from COVID-19 this week by telling Jost how much he loved Update's periodic "prank exchange" routine, in which Jost is forced to read an offensive, usually racist, prank. Jost complied, although Che was given the last word by admitting that his grandmother never watched the show. However, Che offered a good tribute by signing as "Martha’s Grandbaby".

The rest of the show went on, with Beck Bennett hosting a remote dating show in which desperate quarantined women deprived of physical contact settled for various losers (played by Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, and Kenan Thompson), and Chloe Fineman impersonating Timothée Chalamet and Tiger King & # 39; s Carole Baskin as online acting teachers. There was an anime Middle-aged mutant Ninja Turtles short film that worked well without an audience, Larry David as Bernie Sanders ("I finally have time to finish that heart attack since October") and Alex Moffat doing a fun Sky Sports parody.

The musical guest was Chris Martin, on acoustic guitar, doing an appropriately sweet performance of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From The Storm", and a tribute from past and current cast members to Hal Wilner, the music producer of sketches for all life that died this week from COVID -19 complications. With no less than two tributes to the victims of COVID-19 that make clear how devastating this spring has been, SNLHome editing certainly had a job done for it. There is something to say to try.





