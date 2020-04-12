'Saturday Night Live' Gets Strong Ratings In Exchange For At Home Edition – Deadline

The television audience has been booming amid Coronavirus-related Stay At Home and NBC requests Saturday night live Last night he caught the ratings wave, proving that people are looking for laughs as the pandemic continues to devastate the country.

On his return to television after more than a week off, Saturday Night Live at Home, with remotely produced material like SNL The cast and crew practice social distancing, earning a 4.6 live + same-day rating in homes in the 44 local metered markets and a 2.1 adult rating of 18-49 in the 25 local metered markets. That despite the fact that NBC did not announce until several hours before the broadcast that it will air live on the West Coast, as has been the case with SNL "s regular episodes in the last two seasons.

The numbers for the show, which drew lukewarm criticism, were far superior to the most recent. SNL Original on March 7, presented by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd, which earned a rating of 4.1 at home and 1.6 at 18-49.

Last night SNL which featured presenter Tom Hanks, following his recovery from the coronavirus, on show opening and closing duties and musical guest Chris Martin of Coldplay, averaged a 1.46 rating on Live + Same Day adult 18-49 and 6,662 viewers overall , according to "fast officer" Nielsens.

This is issue # 2 of the season with the highest score of Saturday night live, just behind the successful Christmas edition of December 21, 2019 presented by Eddie Murphy and with the musical guest Lizzo (2.50 in 18-49, 9.986 million viewers in general). Excluding the highly-rated episode presented by Eddie Murphy, last night's show rose double digits from the averages of the other original broadcasts this season.

Versus prime time programming on Big 4 networks last night, SNL It is easily the # 1 show of the night at 18-49 and the total viewership, more than double of all primetime Big 4 shows at 18-49.