SAN JOSE (KPIX) РA new fundraising campaign in San Jos̩ aims to help keep small businesses in the Bay Area afloat, $ 10 at a time.

It's called Unity SJ.

Three local t-shirt printers teamed up to sell new designs stamped with the word "Unity."

For every t-shirt sold, $ 10 will go to one of a dozen local businesses, chosen by the buyer.