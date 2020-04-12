Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most influential superstars. The actor enjoys a large following that only grows with each passing year. Currently, during the Coronavirus outbreak, the actor is in his Panvel Farmhouse, where he was trapped due to the nationwide blockade. He has ensured that through his social media he keeps his fans up to date on what he is doing during the quarantine. Whether it's to spread awareness about social estrangement or to catch a glimpse of his activities during quarantine, his followers are closely following the actor's social media to find out how the superstar is spending his time.

Today, Salman visited Instagram to post a video of a past and current situation. The video has a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya where he is seen kissing his lover's lipstick stains, however when the part comes now he is seen cleaning with a disinfectant pressing the importance of social estrangement even from his partner during the confinement .

Well, the megastar even wished his fans a Happy Easter in the title of this fun video. Check it out below.