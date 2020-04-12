Safaree has an important announcement for its fans

Safaree has a major announcement for her fans and followers on social media. It is related to a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed all of our lives and triggered a global crisis.

Check out the announcement and video of Safaree that he posted on his social media account.

& # 39; Tomorrow at 3pm togetherwestand.com At 9 p.m. JA time, incredible Jamaican artists and personalities will share their talents in unity and love to support our # covid19Response Let's think about our brothers and sisters and take care of our frontline workers – take care of us! For more information, contact @ladyalsion 🙏🏾🇯🇲🙏🏾🇯🇲 ’Safaree captioned her post.

A fan told Safaree, "One thing I love about you is that you don't forget where you came from."

Someone else said: ‘A heartfelt thanks for all you have done. Our highest gratitude and thanks @safaree. "

Another follower said: ‘Very sincere and anti-sambo like you. Keep it straight and on time, "and someone else wrote:" Nice move @safaree, it's repainting "our country well …

Another follower does not seem to agree and said, "What about those here in the United States? If you get sick, will you go to Jamaica Jamaica for medical care? No! You will stay here in the United States and allow these front-line healthcare workers help you. So why not support them? Just a thought. & # 39;

Apart from this, Safaree has been updating her fans and followers with all kinds of videos in which she shows what kind of activities she currently performs.

Erica Mena's husband has been enjoying all kinds of outdoor activities at home during this coronavirus pandemic. He's been working like crazy, and shared several videos for his fans during these tough times.

You should definitely make sure to check out the latest clips he posted on his social media account because some of them are really fun.



