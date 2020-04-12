Rudy Gobert says relationship with Donovan Mitchell has improved: "We are adult men,quot;

On Friday, The Athletic reported that there was a significant gap between center Rudy Gobert and his Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, and called the damage to their relationship "irreparable,quot; after Gobert's carelessness in the locker room regarding COVID. -19. But on Sunday, Gobert used Instagram to let fans know that things between him and Mitchell are fine.

"It's true that we didn't talk for a while," Gobert said in an Instagram feed with Taylor Rooks of the Bleacher Report. "But we talked a couple of days ago. We are ready to win a championship … It is far from perfect, but at the end of the day we both want the same thing. We are adult men and we both go to do whatever it takes to win,quot; .

Gobert, of course, was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, which ultimately led to the suspension of the NBA season. Mitchell tested positive shortly after Gobert's diagnosis, although there is no way of knowing in which direction the virus spread.

Mitchell said in an interview with Good morning america that he did not appreciate Gobert's attitude towards his teammates regarding COVID-19. Just a couple of nights before testing positive, Gobert made a scene of dramatically playing all the microphones after a press conference, and reportedly acted similarly behind closed doors.

"To be honest, it took me a while to calm down," Mitchell said when asked if he had spoken to Gobert since he was diagnosed. "I read what he said and I heard what he said. I'm glad he's doing well, I'm glad I'm doing well."

Later on Sunday night, Chris Haynes from Yahoo He reported that the conversation between Gobert and Mitchell happened on Saturday night (after the appearance of GMA) and marked a positive step towards repairing their relationship.