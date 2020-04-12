Roger Federer Narrates a Wimbledon Video Urging Fans to Stay Home | Tennis news







Roger Federer has narrated a video from Wimbledon urging fans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion put his voice to a video posted by the AELTC, which praises front-line workers who are putting their lives at risk.

In the video titled & # 39; We cheer them on & # 39 ;, the eight-time Wimbledon champion says, "This summer, unfortunately, we must unite to keep us apart."

"For now, with play suspended, we are united in the hope that tomorrow will be better than today."

