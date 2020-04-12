Rihanna is ready to have a baby, with or without a partner

Rihanna is ready to have a baby and doesn't care if she has a partner or not, according to an upcoming issue published in the April 20, 2020 issue of Life & Style. The nine-time Grammy winner covers the May 2020 issue of Vogue UK and on the subject, talks about her future plans to have children. In fact, she doesn't want just one child to buy several! She has no problem being a single mom, so it seems Rihanna could be taking an alternative approach to parenting if she can't find the right man to settle down. Rihanna dated Hassan Jameel for almost three years before the relationship ended. It is rumored that she is dating Rocky as soon as possible, but it does not seem that Rihanna's plans to become a mother depend on a man being in her life.

"I will have children, three or four of them. (Society tries to) diminish it as a mother if there is no father in the life of their children, but the only thing that matters is happiness. That is the only thing that can raise a child of truth ".

Rihanna would not be the first woman in history to have a child without a man. In the early 1990s, society was not entirely convinced of the idea that women have babies on their own. It was known that some mothers were single because the men ran away and left them in the hands of the children, it was a new concept for a self-sufficient woman and sure of having a baby on purpose.

There was a great reaction against the show Murphy Brown when the main star (played by Candice Bergen) chose to have and keep the baby after her partner made it clear that she didn't want to get involved.

Today, it is not considered a big or highly unusual problem for a woman to have a child alone. If Rihanna even chose to be a single mom using a sperm donor, it wouldn't look bad or look as outrageous as it had in the past.

