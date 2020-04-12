RHOA Fashion: Kenya Moore Shares Three Precious Outfits From The Show

Kenya Moore shared a photo in which she flaunts three beautiful RHOA outfits. The star of the TV show asks her fans which one they prefer the most.

Kenya fans skipped the comments and chose their favorite outfit, praising all of their RHOA looks.

Apart from this, Kenya also mentioned Cynthia Bailey saying that she wanted to go get her in a moment. Here is the post he shared on his social media account:

‘#TBT that time I tried to come for @ cynthiabailey10's cheekbones 😘🍑 AKA the queen of cheekbones ❤️’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, 'This was legitimate, my favorite confessional look you've ever had.' and another follower published this message: & # 39; You are an incredibly beautiful Mother … 💕 grab the pure love of God and your inner strength … walk as you should with your head held high because you are loved & # 39; .

One commenter wrote, "I've always wanted that top ever since I saw you wear it on screen," and someone else said, "Don't believe the hype! It's just great entertainment!"

A fan pressured Kenya and said: Eres You are a rock star! Stay strong. You are in your own beautiful street! ❤️ Focus on God. He gave you your beautiful baby! Priceless. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "Your daughter has no idea how blessed she is now that her mommy beauty is coming from the inside out."

Another follower wrote, "Kenya, you are so beautiful even though I already know that."

Kenya thrilled her fans when she told her fans that she chose to be happy, and she also advised people not to allow anyone to stop them.

Ad

Even if the RHOA star had her issues with Marc Daly, she has her baby, Brooklyn Daly, who is the joy of her life, and Kenya has been highlighting this all the time offline and online.



Post views:

0 0