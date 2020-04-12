Religious services held by radio in the Santa Clarita Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The faithful have to be flexible about how they worship amid restrictions on religious services during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday night, programming on KHTS radio, typically a country music station, became faith.

For 30 minutes, radio listeners tuned in to pray, sing, and together from the safety of their cars.

The program was dedicated to health workers, first responders and city leaders, with local pastors as hosts.

"It was a moment of pause and reflection," said Jeri Goldman of KHTS Radio.

Goldman's husband Carl had tested positive for coronavirus after a cruise in February.

The couple was quarantined for weeks on a boat and then at a Nebraska medical center.

Carl said he is the longest quarantine patient in the country and wrote about his experiences daily for the radio station's website.

"I think when you have uncertain times, people turn to faith," said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. "Having a way to connect with your church and being able to do it safely is really something creative and special."

For the past two weeks, churches throughout Southern California and across the country have switched to online services. Many people are expected to tune into Sunday for Easter services.