Rasheeda Frost is doing more than cooking in the kitchen with her husband Kirk in the new Lovey-Dovey video

Boss Chick, Rasheeda Frost is at home with her family as she waits and waits for a solution to be found that will end the coronavirus pandemic that has put the world on hold.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife has joined her family and had fun with her husband, Kirk Frost.

Through Instagram, the businesswoman recently shared an adorable video where she is cooking a storm in the kitchen with the help of her spouse.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Stars could be seen laughing and giggling as he displayed his culinary skills while modeling a sexy outfit from his store.

Kirk was on lemonade chores, and gave the family an amazing drink.

One fan said, "Kirk made that lemonade 😂 love the southern accents."

Another commenter shared, "Yeah I know that's a slap. She's wearing Tony's, ok !!! ok The best seasoning in the game!"

This sponsor explained: "I see that you have that good Creole seasoning."

A social media user wrote: “Yassss! Teamwork! Make the dream work! LET'S GO TEAM! Food looks great.

In a new interview, Rasheeda explained why she only posts positive things on her Instagram page: “We already know what we are going through; We don't have to talk about it s *** every second. Let's enjoy life. I think it is important for us to entertain ourselves. Take this time to have fun.

"Let's stay motivated, motivated and focused. Don't get frustrated and don't stray. It can be stressful, but let's keep growing and building and setting examples as mothers and leaders. It's difficult, but we have to see the lessons to be learned in all of this." .

She spoke about her romance with Kirk and the cheating scandal that nearly destroyed him: "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base." Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have been through the same thing and then it becomes a testimonial. People say, "My God, you helped me get through my situation." It was painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

Ad

Rasheeda knows where she is going.



Post views:

0 0