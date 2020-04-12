Rapper G Herbo and Ari Fletcher Throw Son Virtual Birthday Quarantine Party! (Video)

Yesterday, rapper G Herbo and Ari Fletcher celebrated their son Yosohn's second birthday, and they gave the boy a virtual birthday party on Instagram.

For the little boy's special day, Ari threw Yosohn a Spiderman-themed quarantine party, and broadcast the event live to over 200,000 Yosohn fans.

And Yohson's father, G Herbo, was there, practically.

G Herbo and Ari separated two years ago, and they no longer live together. G Herbo has moved and is dating the daughter of rapper Fabolous, with whom he is currently in quarantine.

But the rapper made sure to join the live stream.

Before joining, Herbo wrote on his Instagram: "Lately I've been weighed down with spiderman. My son is officially terrible. He got the quarantine playhouse in the crib because he lived like this. Happy birthday. Happy birthday. Let's live LOL later and the fun is not over yet because when we are open again, we are viral again! "