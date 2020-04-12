Rapper G Herbo and Ari Fletcher Throw Son Virtual Birthday Quarantine Party! (Video)

Yesterday, rapper G Herbo and Ari Fletcher celebrated their son Yosohn's second birthday, and they gave the boy a virtual birthday party on Instagram.

For the little boy's special day, Ari threw Yosohn a Spiderman-themed quarantine party, and broadcast the event live to over 200,000 Yosohn fans.

And Yohson's father, G Herbo, was there, practically.

G Herbo and Ari separated two years ago, and they no longer live together. G Herbo has moved and is dating the daughter of rapper Fabolous, with whom he is currently in quarantine.

