Ranveer Singh enjoys pizzas made by Deepika Padukone during quarantine

For netizens, Sunday morning started with a gastrointestinal treat when Ranveer Singh posted some pretty delicious photos of cheese pizzas made by his loving wife, Deepika Padukone. She has been cooking a storm in the kitchen these days while the couple is home during the lockdown. From Thai to Italian cuisine, Deepika makes sure everything licks her fingers.

Ranveer shared a series of pizza clicks made by Queen Dee along with a short video expressing her enthusiasm for overeating his wife's prep. A few clips showed the different ingredients used in her recipe, as well as a Deepika boomerang spreading the pizza sauce. Ranveer also shared a video of the cheese dripping from the baked pizza and mushrooms and chicken dressing were added.

In the process, Ranveer revealed that Deepika had taken pizza lessons from celebrity chef Paola Bassetti. Sharing a photo of Deepika with the chef, he wrote: "She has a classic background." Are they not delicious?