Rangers dispute SPFL funds claim and repeat calls for vote investigation | Football news

Rangers have contested SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan's insistence that the body could not distribute money to members without the league's final ranking and have repeated their call for an independent investigation into SPFL's voting processes.

On Saturday, Ibrox Club Acting President Douglas Park asked for SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended, and an independent investigation into the process was launched, claiming they had "alarming,quot; evidence. about the organization's resolution, which could potentially take time. in the Scottish domestic season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The SPFL released the vote rankings shortly after the recommended 5 pm deadline on Friday, with three divisions giving the required 75% support for the plan, and the Championship at razor-sharp with seven in favor and two against.

Luke Shanley has the latest on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes, and his calls for the suspension of the league's executive director, Neil Doncaster, and the SPFL's legal adviser, Rod McKenzie.

After Dundee was found to have the lost vote, Inverness Chief Executive Scot Gardiner claimed that a representative from his former club had confirmed to several Championship rivals that they had cast a "no,quot; vote eight minutes before the recommended deadline, despite MacLennan insisting Sunday that Dundee had not cast his final vote.

Rangers said a whistleblower provided allegations that the vote on how to end the season was not conducted fairly. However, MacLennan wrote to member clubs on Sunday insisting that Rangers and Park had not yet provided the SPFL with any evidence of this.

MacLennan said: "I wrote to Mr. Park on Saturday night, requesting any material to back up these allegations. I regret to inform you that, as of this writing, I have received nothing from Mr. Park. It is difficult to understand why Mr. Park should not wish to share this alleged material with me.

"I am completely satisfied, based on all the information at my disposal, that the SPFL and its executives and legal advisers have acted in a totally appropriate manner at each stage of this process.

"If any member club has evidence to the contrary, they should bring it to me, in fact, I would say they have a duty to do so, and I will treat it in a completely impartial manner. Doing otherwise is detrimental to position, performance and operation effective of the SPFL, and goes against the broader interests of our game. "

He added: "It has been suggested that it is now open to the SPFL Board to distribute end-of-season fee payments to clubs now, in the absence of the completion of league rankings. That is simply not the case. The Board is Able to authorize end-of-season fee payments to clubs (amounting to £ 9.3 million gross), final league locations must be determined.

"Those who have suggested that the SPFL can make such payments, without drawing a line in the 2019/20 season, are wrong."

Acting President of the Rangers Douglas Park

However, the Rangers claim that SPFL's legal adviser McKenzie had told them that his proposal to counter, that the SPFL loaned money to clubs based on the projected prize money, was unnecessary because the league board of which Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson is a member of, already has the power to issue loans.

MacLennan had stated in his letter that the league's final locations must be determined before the end-of-season payments are issued. He also denied having sent the resolution to members and stated that Robertson was offered the opportunity for McKenzie to work with the Ibrox club on a resolution that could be effective.

A Rangers spokesman added: "Rangers company secretary James Blair has had several email exchanges with SPFL legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

"Surprisingly, we have learned from an email received from Mr. McKenzie that our proposed resolution is considered unnecessary because the SPFL board already has the authority to make loans to member clubs that the SPFL can exercise at any time.

Falkirk President Gary Deans says the SPFL made the mistake of combining separate problems and "got cornered."

"Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner confirmed on national radio yesterday (Saturday) that SPFL representatives made it clear in several conference calls that it was necessary to pass the SPFL resolution to release funds that would alleviate financial difficulties experienced by many clubs .

"Member clubs will be surprised to learn that this is not the case and any club facing short-term financial difficulties should apply to the SPFL for a loan immediately.

"Our resolution was never intended to release end-of-season fee payments, but to provide loans in advance of those payments. It is now apparent that this is already within the power of the SPFL. This provides additional evidence that an independent investigation it is urgently necessary. "

Dundee's vote cast?

Dundee remains in talks about the season's fate after the SPFL claimed that the Championship club gave an "unequivocal instruction,quot; not to count their vote.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle CEO Scot Gardiner

Only seven votes came in favor of the Championship SPFL resolution, with Partick Thistle and Inverness voting against and "a technical question mark on Dundee's no-vote competition,quot;, Sky Sports News has been said

MacLennan insists that the crucial vote on a resolution to end the bottom three leagues as they are is yet to come.

In his letter to the clubs, MacLennan said: "A Ladbrokes Championship club attempted to submit a ballot, which did not arrive at the SPFL until late that night. Previously, at 6 pm on Friday, that club had confirmed in writing to the SPFL that any attempt to vote for that club should not be considered cast.

Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson explains how SPFL's controversial resolution of the season finale led to a "day of bitter infighting" on Friday.

"We had several conversations with the president of that club over the weekend, in which he reiterated that his club had not yet voted on the SPFL resolution."

"The SPFL has proceeded based on that club's unequivocal instructions received at 6 pm Friday."

MacLennan added that the club could take the entire 28-day period from the resolution issued last Wednesday.