QB George Reynolds of the NFL Academy: The Pro Bowl 2020, in collaboration with the coach of Deshaun Watson and US college hopes. USA | NFL news





Field Marshal George Reynolds. Image courtesy of the NFL Academy

More than 5,000 miles separate the United Kingdom's NFL Academy and Andrew Luck's university home, Stanford University, but young quarterback George Reynolds has never felt closer to following in the footsteps of his retired idol.

Reynolds, a product of the Kent Exiles, ranks one of 80 places in the country's unique NFL program based at Barnet and Southgate University, years of dedication to the sport finally rewarded with an unprecedented opportunity to try to shut down the gap across the Atlantic.

The inaugural year of the Academy has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not slowed down an unforgettable rookie season for Reynolds, who is now in the process of reaching American universities.

"It was a better experience than I could have imagined," said Reynolds. Sky Sports. "The level of football was very high and the training was excellent. I have improved a lot since I got there and I know that next year I will be able to improve even more."

"Looking back on the season, it was one of the best years of my life. I have been with some amazing teammates, we have developed a very strong bond together and we are ready to take it to the next level and play games." Reynolds in the first year of the NFL Academy

"It is an incredible opportunity for all players because we British and European players have never had that path to the United States and this creates a base for us where we can replicate a high school / college environment."

"I am first class and to be like that I feel amazing because I know I can lay the groundwork for the next few people. I hope to be an inspiration and role model for quarterbacks or other players who want to get to this." academy."

Assertive and appreciative of the talent around him, the leadership qualities of an eye-catching player shine through when Reynolds describes the relationship between his Academy teammates.

Despite the fact that players originate from a variety of backgrounds, the sense of unity has been perfect from day one.

"The team acts like a family," said Reynolds. "The way we've developed a bond together is better than any other team I've been on before."

"I know that some of these teammates I'm playing with could also go to the United States and play in the United States."

"They all take care of each other and we are all responsible for each other, so if a player makes a mistake, we take it as a team mistake and work to fix it as a team. The bigger picture for everyone is the NFL. That's where we all aspire to be. "

The introduction of a once-unforeseen initiative to unearth British NFL stars of the future justified hundreds of applicants' interest in last year's physical and character assessment exercises.

Reynolds was one of 150 guests later in a day of NFL combo style testing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July 2019, where he received great media attention and the presence of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith. -Schuster, they would underline a transcendental step for sports in this country.

In January 2020, Reynolds was found as one of eight Academy players competing against American high schools in the NFL Pro Bowl skill challenges in Orlando.

NFL Academy Pro Bowl reps Player Position George Reynolds Attack player Tyler Harvey-Fallow Offensive tackle Khalid Adisa Defensive back Kacper Jaszewski The wide receiver Timothy Schurmann Linebacker Thomas Jones Running backwards Dimitri Madden Defensive tackle Malachi Greenidge The wide receiver

"It was an incredible experience," said Reynolds. "That just gives you that spark and encourages you to keep working because you want to be there at some point."

"We have to compete against American high schools, which is essentially what we are competing against because we are like a high school outside of the United States, it allowed us to go out and see what level we were at and where we compared ourselves. The athletes out there.

"It was a lot of fun, one of the best experiences of my life."

Reynolds himself finished second of seven in the precision challenge, as representatives from the United Kingdom introduced US prospects to their new competition abroad.

Reynolds impressed the American high school quarterbacks in Orlando. Image courtesy of the NFL Academy

He explained, "When they found out we were British or from Europe, they were very surprised, and then when we went out and competed at a high level, we were very close to them, if not better in some ways."

"There were four and five star recruits that I had been talking to and they signed up and confirmed that they were going to some of the best universities in America, so when we went out and performed as well as they did it was a good confidence boost."

The Nice Story of NFL Free Agency Four years after suffering a career-threatening knee injury, Teddy Bridgewater is on his next challenge as the return story of free agency.

A stage in which to show off your arm also became an opportunity to pick brains of the playoff caliber of the Houston Texans 'Deshaun Watson and the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins.

Food to go? Do not stop working.

"The advice was always to keep working and have that winning mindset and that you can do whatever you want," said Reynolds. "You just have to work for it and you can't stop working.

"In each training session I am participating 100 percent, competing with the other quarterbacks, making sure I am in that first place and that I am improving every day."

Reynolds gets some advice from Vikings Cousins ​​quarterback

He added: "Kirk Cousins ​​talked to me for a while about how we trained and it was good to have that interest and know that you are at that level of high school students where your next step is college, we are all sharing the same dream.

"I have to work hard and make the most of everything, I have to learn every second and that's not only on the football side, but also on the school side."

Reynolds got a glimpse of Watson's behind-the-scenes work last summer when he spent time with Texans star Quincy Avery's private coach.

"I've played quarterback as a kind of natural instinctual position where I would just go out there and throw the ball, but I learned from him (Quincy) and Deshaun Watson that it was so much more," he said. "It is more of a physics game, how you move your body and how that can create more strength in your throws."

"That experience was very helpful to me."

Refined quarterback mechanics were put to the test at the Academy when Reynolds was introduced to a bulky playbook compared to his time with the Exiles, along with welcome lessons in intrigue against defenses.

This accompanied a full-time transition to 11-man soccer, which the 18-year-old had only previously experienced while playing for Britain.

"Our coaches were always very tough on the details, so we learned about a defense before we knew what we were doing on offense," he recalled.

The Teamless MVP: Where Could Cam Land? As the Carolina Panthers embrace a new era with Matt Rhule, we look at possible Cam Newton landing points.

"It made us smarter as players. Going to this Academy and having the excellent training that allows us to understand how to identify defenses almost prepares us for the next level, so when we go to the United States, where they have that experience from an early age, we can catch up on that.

"Playing 11 full players three days a week in practice was very exciting to be honest because it just meant we were always in more advanced schemes. In the Exiles we played from a playbook of about 10 or 12 plays while here we are putting 10/12 plays every two weeks, so it's pretty advanced for us. "

In addition to throwing at least 100 passes a day in a bid to keep his pace locked in, Reynolds strives to put himself on the radar of U.S. universities by emailing his featured reel to offensive coordinators and quarterback coaches.

Such has been his brilliant impression that the Reynolds tape has garnered the attention of high school football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, whose Prep Football Report is widely regarded as the & # 39; bible & # 39; of college football recruiting.

"It is very exciting," Reynolds admitted. "I am trying to reach out to recruiters and see one of the big names Tom Lemming interested in my work and using me as part of his post is very exciting."

"It gives me that confidence boost that I can go to the United States. It keeps me motivated to get the job done now, even though we're stuck at home."

Reynolds has chosen not to play for the Exiles this summer, instead of focusing his attention on life at the Academy upon his return later this year.

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you up-to-date with all the off-season news and storylines, including Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL