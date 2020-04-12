Processed foods return to pandemic – Up News Info

By Julie Creswell, The New York Times

Just a few months ago, Sue Smith considered herself a healthy eater. She ate salads with kale and quinoa. She counted calories. She eliminated processed sugar from her diet. She avoided dairy products.

But in the last month, when the coronavirus pandemic had her confined to her home, Smith, a writer in Los Angeles, started shopping and eating completely differently.

During a trip to the grocery store, she bought SpaghettiOs. She tossed two large boxes of Goldfish crackers into her shopping cart. And she got everything in dairy.

"I'm eating ice cream. Ice cream bars," Smith said. "And tonight, I'm making spinach and artichoke lasagna. There is so much dairy in it. But I just need the comfort I get from that meal right now. "

As coronavirus closures continue in the United States, two growing trends have reversed involving the way people eat: the increasing amount of money spent on meals away from home and the increased purchase of fresh or organic food in supermarkets. Many restaurants have closed, and shoppers are looking for frozen pizza and cereal boxes instead of organic vegetables and whole grains.

That's good news for big food companies like Kraft Heinz and J.M. Smucker, who have struggled in recent years to adjust as Americans drift away from highly processed foods. Now, in a time of crisis, buyers are turning to old resources that they may not have had in years or even decades.

Many large food companies like Campbell Soup Co., which has seen a steady decline in soup sales in the past two years, are now increasing production and temporarily increasing hourly employee wages to meet increased demand. Last month, sales of Campbell's soup skyrocketed 59% from a year earlier. Prego pasta sauce rose 52%, and sales of its Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers rose nearly 23%.

Similarly, Kraft Heinz, whose products had fallen out of favor with consumers, resulting in a massive drop in the values ​​of its natural cheese sausage business Kraft and Oscar Mayer a year ago, told investors last week. that some of their factories were working three shifts to meet the high demand for products such as their macaroni and cheese.

And ConAgra Brands, which had reported a more than 5% decrease in net sales for the quarter ended February 23, said its shipments to retailers and in-store sales in March had grown 50% as it increased Demand for Slim Jim snacks, Birds Eye frozen veggies and Chef Boyardee pasta.

“We stock up on the entire Chef Boyardee line. Chef Boyardee Ravioli. Chef Boyardee Beefaroni, ”said Smith. "I haven't had those things in 20 years."

Much of the first panic buying that cleared stocks of rice, tuna cans, and soup and beans stemmed from a combination of fear and practicality. Shoppers, not knowing when they could return to supermarkets and if they would find any restocked food, bought food that could remain on their shelves for months.

These simple, easy-to-prepare meals also cover the bill for people trying to squeeze a quick lunch between Zoom meetings for work or for parents who feed their newly educated children at home.

For big food companies, a big question is whether solid sales will disappear once the close is over. Some of that depends on how fast the economy recovers, said Robert Moskow, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

"We counted three economic recessions in the last 30 years, and in each of them the data shows that consumers are more oriented towards consuming food at home to save money, far from the structural trend of eating outside the home," Moskow said. "I would expect household consumption of food to increase not only over the next two months, but over the next 12 months as well."

Others say buying food in quarantine offers an opportunity for food companies to turn first-time buyers into long-time buyers with packaged, refrigerated, or frozen foods that they say are healthier and tastier than they were a few years ago.

"We are seeing trendy frozen dinners and dishes with simple ingredients and global cuisines," said David Portalatin, national food and beverage consumption analyst at NPD Group, a research firm. "Food companies have responded to contemporary food values ​​in recent years."

General Mills executives said they had worked to improve the nutritional level and taste of their products. "Right now, we have people trying the products that they haven't had in a while, and we hope that they will be surprised and find that they are delicious and that we will bring them back," said Jon Nudi, who runs the company. Retail operations in North America.

General Mills has seen across-the-board increases in its product lines in the past four weeks, from Yoplait yogurt to Cheerios cereal and Progresso soup and even baked goods like Gold Medal flour and Bisquick as home-bound consumers fill the endless hours. trying new recipes or even baking bread.

"We have seen all of our categories increase, including dry dinner mixes like Hamburger Helper," said Nudi. “There were many people who thought that their best days were far behind. But, mixed with hamburger or tuna, it is a simple and delicious meal. "

For many people, some of the strict rules they had around food before quarantine are now being eased.

"Normally we don't have chips at home. But now we have Doritos and Cheetos. Chips made with orange stuff and all kinds of condiments that we don't normally eat," said Connie Huynh, organizer of the People's Action base activist network in Pasadena, California. . "We are relaxing some of the rules during this stressful time just to get over it."

For others, food shopping is purely an emotional reaction. Consumers are looking for foods that trigger a comforting childhood memory or are simply their snack when they need to relieve stress.

“One of the first things I grabbed was Kraft Easy Cheese. The disgusting orange in a can. But it was one of the foods I ate while growing up, so it's kind of nostalgic, "said Hana Thompson, who works for a software startup in Denver." I also have a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos that I haven't opened. How long can I last and not eat them? It's a low entertainment game that I've been playing. "

Two days later, the Cheetos won.