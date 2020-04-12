Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never intended to raise Archie Harrison as royal, says Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall is a good friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and she says the couple never intended to raise Archie Harrison as a member of royalty. Talking with Daily Mail Weekend MagazineGoodall shared a conversation he had with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the summer of 2019.

Goodall is currently locked up in Bournemouth, and revealed during the interview that Prince Harry hinted at his plans to leave the royal family just weeks after Archie Harrison's birth in May 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan announce a new charity named after their son, Archie https://t.co/i1P8gLFOsq – ELLE Canada (@ElleCanada) April 12, 2020

The 86-year-old anthropologist says it happened at the end of her interview with Prince Harry for the September issues of British Vogue Markle edited as a guest. It is believed to have taken place in July 2019 at St. George’s House, Windsor Castle, when Goodall was at an event to raise awareness of his Roots & Shoots program.

"At the end (of their conversation) Meghan came in to listen with Archie," recalled Dr. Goodall.

“He was very small and very sleepy, he was not very happy that his mother let him pass. I think I was one of the first to hug him out of the family. I had Archie do the Queen's Wave, saying, "I guess you have to learn this." Harry said, "No, he's not growing like this."

Just six months after that exchange, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to resign as members of the royal family and live a private life in North America. Meghan and Harry officially gave up their RHS titles on March 31, and now live in Los Angeles with Archie, who will be turning one next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reject NSW RFS's offer to name a firefighting aircraft in honor of their son Archie – Daily Mail https://t.co/wHi4eLRSHC pic.twitter.com/VOiZ31WskQ – Karex24 (@ Karex241) April 12, 2020

Last week, Harry and Meghan revealed that the new name for their next charitable foundation will be Archewell after Queen Elizabeth curbed her plans for a Sussex Royal brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement that they "hope,quot; to launch the Archewell Foundation when "the time is right." But, right now, they are isolated in their Los Angeles home.

The couple explained that they came to the name Archewell because the Greek word "Arche,quot; means action, and it was also the inspiration for their son's name.



