President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Deadline

It was a very different Easter Sunday for Donald Trump and the world. The president became the first commander-in-chief to receive services remotely, tuning in to the presentation of the Rev. Robert Jeffress at the First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas.

The church has hosted former Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush in its 152 year history.

Before the service, President Trump offered a message of hope: in New York City, one of the epicenters of coronavirus, the capacity of beds in the hospital has been more than necessary and medical personnel are being deployed elsewhere .

We will add more communications as they progress. The storm of tweets so far: