President Donald Trump considers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to reopen schools despite the fact that more than 16,000 people are infected in the state

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently did an interview reflecting on the idea of ​​reopening schools during the current coronavirus pandemic that has infected 533,259 Americans and killed 20,597 so far.

More than 16,000 people in Florida tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 350 deaths. This week, the Republican surprised many by noting that he hopes to reopen all Florida schools in May.

Students and educators have stayed home after being closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis said the following: "We are going to look at the evidence and make a decision. If it is safe, we want the children to be in school. … Even if it is for a couple of weeks, we believe there would be value in that."

DeSantis continued to make a surprising comment: "This particular pandemic is one in which I don't think there has been a single death under the age of 25 across the country. For some reason, it doesn't seem to threaten children. And we lost in Florida between five and 10 kids a year from the flu. This, for whatever reason, is much more dangerous if you're 65 or older than the flu, no doubt about that. If you're younger, it just hasn't had an impact, so that should take into account how we are seeing this. I think the data on that has been 100 percent consistent, "he continued." I haven't seen any deviations from that. "

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shut down DeSantis' hopes of reopening schools. Fauci and Trump said the school would reopen in the fall.

The scientist said: "The bottom line is that there is no absolute prediction, but I think we will be in good shape." It will be different, remember now, because this will not go away. "

The White House chief health official added: "If you have a situation where you don't have good control over an outbreak and allow the children to be together, you are likely to become infected."

Trump was also asked to share his thoughts on the matter, and said: “I think I know the answer to that. He's doing a great job as governor. Ron DeSantis, had read where he is planning to open schools before the date: end of the month. I'd have to look at the numbers, but I like to allow governors to make decisions without overriding them. "

He continued: “If I did not agree, I would annul the governor and I have the right to do so. He didn't say he will, but he's thinking about it, so I'll take a look at it. "

Ad

DeSantis communications director Helen Aguirre Ferré said the administration is currently evaluating the matter.



Post views:

0 0