President Barack Obama sends a heartfelt message to the world

Beloved former President Barack Obama sent an emotional message to people via his Twitter account, wishing everyone the best. Twitter users also wished him and his family the best and applauded the comment section with much praise.

‘Although our celebrations may seem different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope, a reminder of rebirth and renewal, and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish everyone a happy and happy Easter, "Obama posted on his Twitter account.

Although our celebrations may seem different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope, a reminder of rebirth and renewal, and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyous Easter. pic.twitter.com/xEsgxOarQ5 – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 12, 2020

A follower said: ‘I love you and miss you, Mr. President. I am a young man who never triumphs over Republicans who dreams of running for Congress one day and returning sanity to the Republican Party. I want to lead with courage, kindness and intelligence like you. I hope to make you proud. "

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Thank you Mr. President. It is good to have a president who knows that Easter is happy, Good Friday is solemn. Trump has not yet approved this lesson in Chapter 1 of Christianity for Fools. "

Someone else posted this: "My President and his beautiful family,quot; I love seeing him! "

Another commenter posted the following message, also mentioning President Donald Trump: viewed I saw his Easter greetings and those of Trump. His was artificial, and his was genuine, sincere, and optimistic. Could you go to the White House and give him lessons, please?

Obama was the center of attention in March when Joe Biden recruited the former president to help him. Back then, Joe Biden was in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has everyone locked up.

He was busy looking for the best woman who could be his vice president.

Biden also confessed that he has been talking to former President Barack Obama about his decision.



