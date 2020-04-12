Pope celebrates the joy of Easter amid the sadness of the virus pandemic

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis and Christians around the world celebrated a lonely Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the happiest day of the liturgical calendar amid sad reminders of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Families who would normally attend morning mass at its best Easter time and then join friends for celebratory lunches at home. Police checkpoints and closed churches around the world forced worshipers to watch Easter services online or on television.

Some lucky Romans participated from their balconies overlooking the church of Santa Emerenziana in the northern neighborhood of Trieste, where the priest held an outdoor mass on the roof.

At the Vatican, Francis was transformed into a largely empty St. Peter's Basilica for mass, celebrated before a handful of symbolic worshipers seated one per bench and with the choir hymn "Kyrie,quot; echoing on the bare marble floors.

Normally, St. Peter's Square would be awash with fresh flowers for Easter, with tulips and orchids decorating the plaza's promenade in an explosion of color to underscore the message of Easter life and rebirth after Christ's crucifixion.

This year, however, the cobbled plaza was empty. Police barricades surrounded the plaza, blocking the tens of thousands who normally flocked to hear the Pope's mass and the "Urbi et Orbi,quot; speech at noon and the blessing "for the city and the world."

Instead, Francis celebrated mass inside the basilica, decorated with just a few potted palms and white hydrangeas. Instead of appearing in the lodge of the basilica to impart his blessing, Francis was to speak in front of the tomb of Saint Peter, underscoring the loneliness he faces all of humanity amid closing orders and quarantines to prevent further contagion.

It was a scene repeated throughout the world, with churches closed or, for the few still open for mass, forcing the faithful to practice social distancing. In South Korea, where an outbreak was linked to a church sect, services were largely conducted online.

A small number of masked worshipers attended the service at Seoul's Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the largest churches in South Korea. They were sitting remarkably apart from each other, and the choir members sang hymns behind the masks.

In the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, where many Christians believe that Jesus was crucified and buried, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa urged the faithful not to be discouraged.

"Despite the sign of death and fear that we are seeing in all parts of the world, we have to look at all those who are giving their lives for others," he said.

There were only a handful of clerics present for mass, and the streets of the Old City surrounding the church were empty of pilgrims and vendors.

"The Easter message is that life, despite everything, will prevail," said Pizzaballa, the leading Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land.

The Church of England closed its churches, prompting Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to celebrate Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in London. Spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, Welby delivered his sermon in full robes behind a makeshift altar on his dining room table.

"Welcome to the kitchen of our house on Easter day," he said. "Once this epidemic is conquered here and elsewhere, we cannot be content to go back to what we were before as if everything were normal."

In New Zealand, the Catholic bishops wrote a special pastoral letter to the faithful trapped in their homes, acknowledging the stress and uncertainties of this Easter like no other, but urging the faithful to feel comfortable with the family.

"This time it has proven to be a reflective time that allows us to refocus or review ourselves and how we live," said the letter.

In Lebanon, home to the largest percentage of Christians in the Arab world, Cardinal Bechara Rai called on the faithful to abide by the closure measures, which have been imposed as Lebanon suffers its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

"We are praying that Lebanese officials will work together in the spirit of collaboration to revive Lebanon economically, financially and socially," Rai said in a nearly empty church in Bkerki, northeast of Beirut, the headquarters of the Maronite Church he leads.

The church would normally be full of people celebrating Easter, including the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament.

For Orthodox Christians, this Sunday marked the beginning of Holy Week, with Palm Sunday services celebrated in equally arid churches.

Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians, celebrated in a largely empty St. Pishoy monastery in a desert valley west of the capital of Cairo. The church made the prayers available on its official Facebook page.

The Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, had decided earlier this month to suspend Easter prayers and celebrations in churches and monasteries to contain the spread of the virus.