Politics mixes with science as states turn to coronavirus models – Up News Info

State leaders rely on a mishmash of large-numbered statistical models to guide their ways through the deadly coronavirus emergency and make critical decisions, such as closing businesses and filling their inventory of medical supplies.

During hurricane season, coastal states can rely on the same set of computer models to warn about the path of a storm. During this pandemic, there is no uniform consensus to predict the cost and direction of the virus that is affecting communities across the country.

With little agreed information, governors and local officials are basically creating DIY information sources with their own officials and universities.

Models have led to conflicts in various places.

About 75 protesters on Thursday called Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to reopen businesses and questioned the models his health director used to continue the state's home shelter order. Critics have charged that an Iowa Department of Health matrix was arbitrarily designed and used by the governor to streamline his decision not to issue a stay-at-home order.

The federal government and many states rely on a University of Washington model that is closest to a benchmark, but is so imprecise that the latest projection of the death toll had a range of over 100,000. In Washington D.C., health officials took the unusual step of publicly announcing that they did not trust the updated University of Washington model and adopted much more pessimistic predictions of a model created by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Some states, such as Alaska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Louisiana, are incorporating the work of local researchers and other experts to adjust their models.

Some elected officials have cited the most dire predictions when issuing orders to stay home. Others have seized on more optimistic figures in their models to justify their calls to relax restrictions.

"We now know that many of the models are not accurate," Missouri Governor Mike Parso said, describing why he waited until Monday to issue his order to stay home.

President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic may well decide if he is reelected, and the models the White House relies on to forecast will be a problem if they lose the mark.

Unlike the National Hurricane Center, the federal government does not have a national clearinghouse for virus models. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not publicly released any own coronavirus models. The Trump administration favors the University of Washington model, but the CDC has not identified a consensus of models for states to follow.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said some public officials tend to act according to what "plays better politically,quot; rather than "following the science."

"It's good to have optimistic role models, but I prefer to be more pessimistic when you don't know what's going on," said Benjamin.

States worry about what the models show because they believed that there were more fans and other necessary equipment stored by the federal government than actually exists, said Craig Fugate, who was head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the presidency of Barack Obama. Fugate said states are struggling to plan and cope because the CDC, which is supposed to lead the pandemic response for the federal government, appears to be disappearing.

"When you don't have direct news from the CDC and you have all these other (information) filters, we are missing the message," Fugate told The Associated Press.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci have delved into modeling in numerous briefings. Birx has said that the working group has consulted a range of external models to defend the need for social distancing to flatten the curve.

The federal government is trying to accumulate and process a large amount of data on tests, disease levels, hospital capacity, and other factors that could help improve modeling and perhaps even focus on the community level. It is unclear how far the effort has gone, particularly given all the other challenges facing governments at all levels to deal with the outbreak.

The University of Washington model, most frequently cited in White House press sessions, predicts that daily deaths in the US USA They have peaked and will decrease during the summer. The model updated on Friday shows that 26,487 to 155,315 Americans will die in a first wave that runs through the summer. A few days earlier, the same model had projected up to 136,401 deaths.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat whose state has had one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks, has said his administration is making its own model. It is a collaboration between the state department of health, Louisiana State University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a medical system, and Blue Cross / Blue Shield.

Edwards called it "encouraging,quot; to see the updated University of Washington model that predicts fewer deaths. But he said, "The numbers in that particular model don't match as well with what we've already experienced, so we're trying to reconcile the assumptions that underlie that model with the assumptions that underlie ours."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has used his daily press reports to explain how the models have helped his administration forecast the impact of the pandemic on the Empire State Building. The Democrat relied on projections from the McKinsey & Company Medical Center and Weill-Cornell and consulted with the World Health Organization.

But he has described the range of estimates as "maddening,quot; and acknowledges that the apex projections could change every day.

Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida School of Medicine, has seen overreliance on modeling and confusion about the role it should play in response to a pandemic. She said some of the most valuable information may be anecdotal, gleaned from people working on the front line of the answer.

"Models need to enter parameters. You must make a lot of assumptions about what you think is happening, and there are still many things we don't know. We have to look at the numbers with skepticism, "said Dean, who is working with other experts on COVID-19 vaccine strategies.

