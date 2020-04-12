Photos of how the Kapoors and Pataudis celebrated Easter

Today is Easter and, unlike every year, when the Kapoors come together to celebrate the occasion, this year they were seen keeping their social distance and celebrating in their own homes. Kareena Kapoor Khan caught a glimpse of her Easter bunnies Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan this morning on social media showing how the father-son duo is spending time on Easter Sunday. Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed up for Easter, but mentioned in her caption that she will stay home this year and celebrate in a new way.

Little Inaya Kemmu by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu was spotted in an adorable photo posted by Soha giving a perfect idea of ​​their Easter celebration. Well, it seems that the Kapoors and Pataudis made sure they did their best to celebrate Easter.

Check out all the posts below …