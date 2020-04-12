Phil Taylor talks to the Darts Show Podcast special about his life in retirement | Darts News

Dedication. Concentration. Request. Once in a generation, someone special appears. A product of its environment. A talent like no other …







Phil Taylor talks about his life in retirement

"Do you regret it? Yes. But not then." Phil Taylor opens to the Darts Show Podcast special as he talks about his love of golf and fishing. It also reveals how he got his nickname & # 39; The Power & # 39 ;, and analyzes his last professional match against Rob Cross, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

"And now, ladies and gentlemen, from Stoke-on-Trent, England, it's time to meet a legend. Dominating the world of darts for more than three decades, the winner of more than 100 televised finals. For the last time, it's Time to meet the historical record and 16-time world champion, it's Phil & # 39; The Power & # 39; Taylor. "

MC John McDonald's words still ring in Taylor's ears. More than three years have passed since he called the time in his illustrious dart career that helped him raise over £ 8 million.

He was and probably remains the most feared player in the history of the sport. Taylor will turn 60 in August, but she continues to live life on the fast track, traveling the world playing in exhibition events and tournaments.

It may never have been a dart for Taylor, who admitted to having a penchant for golf and fishing before shaking off and getting back to the heart of what he loves most.

"I got into golf once, which I did for about a month and I thought … what are you doing ?! I was starting to get addicted and I was playing that instead of practicing, so the clubs went to the shed " Then I started fishing, which I really enjoyed. But again, when you go fishing you are talking five or six hours, so I had to give that up, "Taylor said.

"I get hooked on things. I'm one of them who has to master something, so if I start something, I have to be the best at it. I had to stop doing it because I wanted to catch bigger fish and stay there." any longer, it was affecting my game.

"Sometimes, it's like what Ronnie O'Sullivan says, it's hard to motivate yourself, when you do it day after day. It's like eating a steak every night for tea; eventually, you get tired of it. But you have to keep having because it's your job. "

How Phil gained power

Taylor owes a big thank you to a man named Peter George. According to Taylor, it was the Sky employee who was in charge of "fixing the darts." He had already worked his magic on the boxing scene where Prince Naseem, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank were household names in the 90s.

Taylor remembers the time George put him under the nickname & # 39; Power & # 39 ;, which soon became a household name.

"It was really innovative. He came in and said he wanted the darts to be fixed up a bit, with music and flashing lights. He said we all needed a nickname. I went the next day and Sky used CDs." for music then. Peter said … & # 39; I have it & # 39 ;. His nickname is & # 39; The Power & # 39; and I thought they would take the mickey away from me, "Taylor recalled.

"At first it makes you a little nervous with the music, because you haven't done it before.

"I remember Peter Wright when he first combed his hair, he was shaking like a leaf in Blackpool. He asked me what I thought and I said that I would not do it personally, but that it would be fine. Fair play for him, he has kept it. It takes job! "

Caught in a crossfire

Taylor lost her last professional game to Rob Cross at Ally Pally in January 2018

Taylor's last professional game ended in a 7-2 loss to Rob Cross in the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day 2018. It was not as planned, but he admits "it was a good time for to go,quot;. "

"It was nice. I wanted to win it, don't get me wrong. Everything Rob did that day, it just was. It was one of those games. I thought I could bottle it. It was his first world final against me, retiring, and I thought it would come to him and It would catch him, like it did Peter Wright in Blackpool. But it didn't, every time he left a double, he came out.

"The boy played superbly. I came out with a nice singing with the crowd. It was a good time to go."

& # 39; We are lucky people & # 39;

Since Taylor's retirement, the game of darts has advanced with a fresh and young feel. Raymond van Barneveld called for his career time last year, ushering in a new era in which Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright have taken over the mantle as the best dogs.

The darts could not be in "fantastic shape," Taylor believes, although she feels that professional players are playing too much, which has wiped the smiles off their faces.

But he feels that the current global coronavirus pandemic will help us all and change the world for the better.

"When I see tournaments, many professionals look miserable. They are not, they are good people but they are tired," he added.

"I said this to Barry (Hearn). The world will change, and I think it will also change for the better. People are smiling when they are walking and even going out to the field today, everyone is keeping their distance, but there are more people walking outside of what I've seen in 30 years. They have smiles on their faces and everyone is happy to be alive now and realizes that we are very lucky people. "

10:10 Check out all of Taylor's nine darts that took place in front of Sky Sports cameras! Check out all of Taylor's nine darts that took place in front of Sky Sports cameras!

