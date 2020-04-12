Phaedra Parks congratulates Karen Clark Sheard on her biographical debut on Lifetime TV

Phaedra Parks is supporting her friend, Karen Clark Sheard, who just had her biographical debut on Lifetime TV. Look at his message that he posted on his social media account, IG.

‘#Congratulations @KarenClarkSheard @thelegendaryclarksisters & @kierrasheard on your biographical debut tonight on @lifetimetv. I remember when I was a girl when they sang in our # church, and #DrMattieMossClark played the piano, they had the #church rocking chair! # Thank you @drhollycarter @MissymisdemeanorElliott @Queenlatifah @therealMaryjBlige for bringing this story to life as executive producers. Congratulations to @donaldlawrence for the music The #TheClarkSisters story is #gospel #music #history #COGIC #icons Pha ’Phaedra captioned their post.

A follower said: ‘Yes, she can. I remember seeing here at my niece's church in Maryland. I still have his CD signed. "

Another commenter said, "Congratulations, blessings from my sister, and stay safe," and a fanatic said, "She grew up in front of these ladies! OMG, they can sing!

Someone else posted: ‘This movie is giving me chills. Kiera better sang, "and one commenter said," I'm watching the Lifetime movie right now! The Clark Sisters! Phenomenal! 🙌🏽 ’

Another follower said: ‘Amen. I am currently watching and enjoying every second of their story. "

Many fans appreciated the fact that Phaedra supports her friend so much and made sure to praise her in the comments.

The other day, Phaedra posed with her two beautiful children and made her fans happy to see them.

& # 39; # Good Friday! The #chaos outside of me is not the chaos inside #me. I'm #peace exude #love 💞 #Boymom #momlife #thriving 🙌🏾 thanks #bff @adrienenh for making my young #kings these adorable #masks thanks @lifewithlisawashington for always blessing and inspiring me Pha ’Phaedra captioned his post.

Phaedra is also staying home these days, and he advised all his fans and followers to do the same.



