Peter Bonetti: Former England and Chelsea goalkeeper dies at 78 | Football news





Peter Bonetti played over 700 games for Chelsea

Peter Bonetti, the former Chelsea and England goalkeeper, died at the age of 78, the club announced.

Bonetti played over 700 times for Chelsea in two periods between 1960 and 1979 and was part of the England World Cup winning team in 1966, but he missed a medal as he did not play in the tournament.

He finally received a medal in 2009 after a campaign led by the Football Association.

Bonetti helped the Blues win the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup, in addition to promoting the Second Division to the top flight in 1963 and 1977.

Bonetti competing against England teammate Jack Charlton

A statement from Chelsea read: "Chelsea Football Club is very sad to announce the passing of one of our undisputed great players of all time, Peter Bonetti.

"Our former goalkeeper had suffered from a long-term illness. Everyone in Chelsea wishes to extend our sincere condolences to Peter's family and friends."

"Peter Bonetti's position in the pantheon of the soccer gods of Chelsea is unquestionable.

"He was the cat who broke the mold, defied the odds, held his breath, won the applause, and got the cream. All in front of a worshiper Stamford Bridge."